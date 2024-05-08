$1.3 million seized, man charged as part of money laundering investigation

Detectives have seized $1.3 million during a vehicle stop on the Central Coast as part of an ongoing investigation into money laundering in NSW.
About 1.30pm Tuesday May 7, Strike Force Mactier detectives and the Traffic and Highway Patrol Command, stopped a Toyota SUV at a service station on the M1 Motorway, near Wyong.
During the stop police seized $1.3 million of Australian currency.
The driver, a 40-year-old man, was arrested and taken to Wyong police station.
About 7.50pm, strike force detectives then executed a search warrant at a home on Herring Road, Macquarie Park, where they seized $4700 and information allegedly detailing several bank accounts containing a further $250,000.
The 40-year-old was charged with knowingly deal with proceeds of crime.
Detectives will allege in court the man was involved in a significant money laundering operation working within Sydney.
He was refused bail to appear before Wyong Local Court on Wednesday May 8.
Strike Force Mactier was established by the State Crime Command's organised crime squad, working with the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged money laundering offences by organised crime groups across Sydney.
