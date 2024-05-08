Teens charged after carjacking, threatening woman with knife in Wallsend

THREE teenagers have been charged over an alleged carjacking in Wallsend where police say they threatened a woman in her 50s with a knife.
Newcastle Police District officers were conducting patrols of Jesmond when they attempted to stop a Suzuki Vitara on Newcastle Road at about 3.20am on Saturday, May 4
When the Suzuki allegedly failed to stop as directed, a pursuit was initiated resulting in road spikes being deployed.
The car was halted to a stop on Longworth Avenue, Wallsend before police allege three boys ran from it.
Police located the 13, 14 and 15 year-old boys a short time later and arrested them before taking them to Waratah Police Station. They were later released to be dealt with under the Young Offenders Act.
Following further inquiries, police established the Suzuki was stolen from the carpark of a shopping centre on Tyrell Street, Wallsend, after the driver, a 51-year-old woman was threatened with a knife.
The 15 and 14-year-olds were re-arrested on Tuesday, May 7 and taken to Waratah Police Station where they were charged with robbery armed with an offensive weapon and robbery in company.
Both have been granted conditional bail to appear at a children's court on Monday, June 3, 2024.
The 13 year-old boy was re-arrested at Waratah Police Station on Wednesday, May 8 and was charged with robbery armed with offensive weapon and robbery in company.
He was granted conditional bail to appear at a children's court on Monday, May 27, 2024.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.