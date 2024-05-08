Family at the heart of rookie Tom Jackson's rise for Merewether

MEREWETHER coach Tony Munro jokes that Tom Jackson gets his toughness from his mother.
The 20-year-old lock has been one of the Greens' best in the opening four rounds.
Jackson is Merewether to the core. His dad, Matt, played 218 games for the Greens, and won multiple premierships.
His mum Raegan, played for the Sydney Swifts and Hunter Jaegars in the national netball league, and her family, the Gilmours, have been involved with the Greens for decades.
Tom is the eldest of four boys. Noah, 18, is playing colts in Sydney for Easts. James, 16, is on a rugby scholarship at the Cranbrook School. Angus, 14, plays juniors for the Greens is in the representative squad.
Tom played the past two seasons for the Hunter Wildfires colts in the Sydney competition.
"The boys are completely opposite to their old man," Munro said laughing. "They have their mother's ticker. Matt was a skinny back. The boys are all big units and have great skills. Tom is probably the tallest.
"He has handled the jump to first grade really well. He has been working in the gym for the past six or seven months and has put five or six kilos on. He has a good work rate. He carries the ball hard and his lineout work has been excellent."
Jackson was on the hill at No.2 Sportsground when Merewether won the first grade grand final in 2022 and said the prospect of playing in a decider was part of the lure back to Townson Oval.
"That was an awesome day," he said. "I learn a lot in my two years with the Wildfires. My game has improved and it has helped me handled the step up to first grade."
Matt Jackson played mainly at fly-half or fullback.
"Although he didn't play my position, dad gives me advice when he can." Jackson said. "He knows a lot more about the game than me."
