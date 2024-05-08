'Appalling, brutal and cowardly': teenager jailed after late-night brawl

Two women who were subject to vile homophobic abuse when they stepped in to protect a man who was being punched, kicked and stomped on by Central Coast teenager Zayne Taki have spoken out about the violence they endured and is all too common in the early hours of Saturday and Sunday mornings in Wollongong.
Zayne Taki was sentenced at Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday to up to 30 months behind bars for what Magistrate Michael Stoddart described as a "appalling, brutal and cowardly" act that occurred early in the morning of March 12, 2023.
That night, after leaving Wollongong nightspot Heydey, Taki and another man unknown to him got into a "scuffle" on Atchison Street about 1.30am.
This escalated to a brawl after others got involved, however Taki pursued the man, knocking him to the ground.
Taki was captured on CCTV along with another man hitting and punching the man on the ground, before kicking and stomping him. At this point, two women, who had no connection to either of the parties, attempted to intervene, before Taki rounded on them, "violently" assaulting them both, leaving them with injuries to their face and head.
During the beating Taki called the two women "dirty lesbians", something that prosecutor Sergeant Chris Manning said showed Taki was "motivated by hatred".
Both the women and the man Taki initially assaulted were hospitalised after the attack.
Taki later pleaded not guilty to common assault, affray and two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm but was found guilty after a hearing in February.
Speaking after the verdict was delivered, the women said the "gutless" act had changed their lives forever.
In the year since the attack occurred, neither had gone out, and they said it was significant that Taki was jailed, a decision that "set the example that you won't get a slap on the wrist".
The women described Taki's comments as "hateful" and perceived them as a justification for his violence towards women.
"He was already out to cause harm, and labelling us as that term that he did justified that he can hit women, a justification that shows [his lack of] remorse."
Shortly after the sentence was delivered, an appeal on the decision was lodged on Taki's behalf, with the application to be heard in June.
During sentencing, the court heard the then-18-year-old had acknowledged the seriousness of his offences and that his response was uncalled for.
Following the sentence, Taki was led to the cells while his supporters wiped away tears. Mr Stoddart set a 15-month non parole period.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.