Tyson Gamble raises stakes in quest for new deal at the Knights

ENERGETIC five-eighth Tyson Gamble says he is "playing with a chip on my shoulder" as he sets about securing a contract extension with the Newcastle Knights.
Gamble remains a free agent after knocking back an offer to re-sign with Newcastle in the pre-season, preferring instead to back himself to play well enough to increase his market value.
That plan appeared to be in danger of coming unstuck when he was dropped to NSW Cup for two games, but he was subsequently recalled to first grade and has scored tries and played strongly in each of Newcastle's consecutive wins against the Dolphins and Warriors.
Gamble told the Newcastle Herald that he was "absolutely" hopeful that his recent form would enhance his bargaining position.
"Winning games and playing good footy always helps," he said.
"It's a very simple game when you're off contract.
"If you win games and play good footy, everything seems to fall into place. That was my thought process going into this season.
"It probably didn't start that well, for me personally or us as a club, but the tide is definitely turning for us."
After playing in 24 games last year, in his first season at the Knights, Gamble said it was a "shock" to find himself in reserve grade, although he felt the demotion was ultimately beneficial.
"Obviously nobody wants to get dropped, but the coach did what he thought was right at the time," he said.
"And it was the right call, because the boys beat the Dragons without me.
"It hurt at the time, and hopefully I don't have to cop another tough call like that.
"But I'm playing with a chip on my shoulder now. I'm happy to be back in the NRL, we're winning some games, and there's a really good feeling in the squad."
Knights director of football Peter Parr said the club remained in discussions with Gamble's agent.
"We're working through the process," Parr said. "Tyson has said that he wants to stay, and we'd like to keep him, so that's a good starting point."
Meanwhile, veteran centre Dane Gagai appears set to re-sign with the Knights after reportedly knocking back a two-season offer to join Sydney Roosters.
Gagai, who will be 34 by the time next season kicks off, is Newcastle's oldest player but his form this season has been as good as at any point in his career.
He told the Herald recently he felt physically capable of playing for at least another couple of seasons.
