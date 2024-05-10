First look at new grandstand near Knights Centre of Excellence

The Newcastle Knights have unveiled plans for a $2.8 million grandstand beside one of the playing fields at their Centre of Excellence at Broadmeadow.
Owner Wests Group lodged a development application with Newcastle council this week for the 224-seat grandstand, change rooms and gymnasium.
The development application says the club's women's and junior representative teams will use the grandstand when playing on the adjacent fields.
It says the gym will be used by "clubs and teams for training in weekday evenings and weekends, with a particular focus on women's and pathways teams".
"The facility may also be used for local sporting competition events, which will only be run when there are no major events occurring at the main stadium e.g. Newcastle Knights or Jets games."
The grandstand is separate from the Knights' $25 million training building and field on the east side of the Centre of Excellence site.
The Centre of Excellence opened two years ago on a seven-hectare parcel of Crown land next to the Newcastle International Hockey Centre and Hunter Stadium.
