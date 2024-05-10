Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

First look at new grandstand near Knights Centre of Excellence

Michael Parris
By Michael Parris
May 10 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Concept images of the proposed grandstand and gym near the Knights Centre of Excellence. Images supplied
Concept images of the proposed grandstand and gym near the Knights Centre of Excellence. Images supplied

The Newcastle Knights have unveiled plans for a $2.8 million grandstand beside one of the playing fields at their Centre of Excellence at Broadmeadow.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Parris

Michael Parris

Journalist

Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.