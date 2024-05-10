The Newcastle Knights are finally learning to win ugly like best sides

Our options to stem the rise are to cease pumping heat trapping emissions into the atmosphere, address the things we can control and develop resilience and adapt to the things we can't. Option two is to do nothing different and suffer. We can all do our own things to help but without major coordinated cooperation from world governments we have little chance. As a major CO2 exporter Australia needs to start presenting as a world leader in climate action. No new mines or expansions and a fast track path to renewable power. It's time to get serious.