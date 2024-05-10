The Newcastle Knights are finally learning to win ugly like best sides

THERE is an old saying in rugby league that the best teams can find a way to win ugly.
Our Knights are well on the way.
Our crowd of 16,000 odd fans (some odder than others) were well rewarded by a great team effort.
THIS federal budget, the government has an opportunity to make a real difference in affordable housing for the low income households. They could, for example, make the couple rate of pension not less than twice the single rate. When households combine, they keep the savings. This rewards efficiency.
If the payments continue to be to the individuals, there is escape money in the case of domestic violence. The benefit to registering partnerships with Centrelink, could be additional benefits - like access to courses on relationship building; dealing with difficult conversations; the five love languages; money management; family planning; first aid; good sleep hygiene; mental health first aid.
I see businesses offering discounts on quality time activities such as movies; couples in the kitchen cooking courses. Resources that develop relationships and community, and so work against domestic violence.
This budget, think of "hand up" rather than "hand out". We low income people want some respect, some infrastructure support, and the chance to contribute.
(Andrew supplements his blind pension by selling The Big Issue.)
FULL support to young people like 18-year-old Anjali Beames who are speaking up against the continued expansion of coal and gas ("'So done with coal and gas'; climate protesters demand action", Opinion 7/5). Anjali is right; although Labor enjoys spruiking its clean energy credentials, since May 2022, four more coal projects have been approved, and Labor has opened the door to Woodside and Santos, allowing them to continue expanding their gas interests, particularly in Western Australia and the Northern Territory. The health and climate impacts of fossil fuels are catastrophic, especially for young people. Enough is enough.
I UTTERLY reject the false claim by a nuclear supporter ("Out in the cold over nuclear", Letters, 8/5), that "the rest of the world" have decided "to have nuclear energy". It is typical nuclear lobby gaslighting.
In actual fact, only 32 countries out of 196 have nuclear reactors for electricity. Australia is one of 164 sensible countries that don't have operable nuclear power plants including Austria, Chile, Denmark, Germany, Greece, Indonesia, Italy, Ireland, Israel, Malaysia, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal and Turkey.
Furthermore, Spain plans to close the country's nuclear plants by 2035, and Switzerland is slowly phasing out nuclear.
The reality is that nuclear power is in decline worldwide. There are only 416 reactors globally, down from the 2002 peak of 438. Nuclear power accounts for only 9.2 per cent of world electricity production according to current stats on the World Nuclear Industry Status Report (WNISR) website.
HAYLEY Fowler, climate scientist at Newcastle University claims the latest world climate data is proof that we've lost the battle to keep the average temperature rise below 1.5 degrees as outlined in the Paris Agreement. The damage is irreversible and will only get worse if we maintain business as usual.
Our options to stem the rise are to cease pumping heat trapping emissions into the atmosphere, address the things we can control and develop resilience and adapt to the things we can't. Option two is to do nothing different and suffer. We can all do our own things to help but without major coordinated cooperation from world governments we have little chance. As a major CO2 exporter Australia needs to start presenting as a world leader in climate action. No new mines or expansions and a fast track path to renewable power. It's time to get serious.
Pope's View in the weekend edition of the Herald was to be commended. The ability of the Iron Dome of Zionism to charge criticism of Israel as being antisemitic is fatal to the idea of democracy and civilisation. Brutality reigns supreme.
GREG Hunt ("List of wrong grows", Letters 8/4), my understanding of the releasing of refugees was by an order of the High Court of Australia. That's a court where many of the judges sit were appointed by the former government. My information is that the government did indeed oppose the release but the submission was not given credit by the court.
All of your additions to the list of wrongs in your opinion relate to this matter. So far in Australia the government has no power to order the High Court, or any other court of law, on how to rule, but they can change the laws by legislation. They can't deny the judiciary the right to interpret or make judgment on the case as it is presented.
It is sad and unfortunate that the lady was assaulted and that the one of the individuals involved was one of those released, but I wonder if you would be so concerned about the victim of the assault if one of the released refugees were not involved. I think not.
I WAS watching Impossible Engineering the other night. Our NSW premier might find that he can build housing or even shopping centres over the top of rail yards. It is so interesting how they did it in New York City. After all, the government already owns the land. Maybe we can do the same?
GARRY Linnell ("The hypocrisy of denouncing Cook", Herald, 4/5), is spot on with his summation of the way in which Captain Cook is pilloried by some segments of the community. The fact of the matter is that James Cook was one of greatest explorers, cartographers and dare I say it, humanitarians in history. He is entitled to respect for his historical achievements.
DAVID Jennings ("Nuclear facts and fiction", Letters, 3/5), I am also sick of nuclear nonsense. Thanks for your factually correct, comprehensive yet concise, summary of the nuclear reality and the Coalition's attempts to delay global warming action. The news shows many parts of the world once again under water. The extremes of nature can only increase with further heating, and addressing this demands urgent action.
IT seems to me, risk management is the first thing to consider in where to place a reactor. Minor points, like where power lines run as a factor ignores the enormous costs, timeframes, and once there, it's there forever, running or not. Once the best locations are identified, then it's time to get to the grubby politics.
