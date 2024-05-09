Engaging period murder mystery on streaming

If you're tossing up between a detective mystery and a historical drama, look no further than Shardlake - it combines the two! The four-episode series, adapted from a popular book series, is set during the English Reformation period (the mid-1500s), and sees lawyer Matthew Shardlake (Arthur Hughes) sent to a monastery in Scarnsea to investigate the death of a visiting commissioner. Shardlake, who is often underestimated for his physical disability, is determined to reach the truth of the matter, even though he was instructed by King's man Thomas Cromwell (Sean Bean in a glorified cameo) to find any reason to shut the monastery down. It's clear once Shardlake arrives, with charismatic offsider John Barak (a thoroughly enjoyable Anthony Boyle) in tow, that there are plenty of secrets buried at St Donatus, and the longer they're in town, the more bodies start dropping. At just four episodes, the series cracks along at great pace, and Hughes delivers a memorable and enjoyable performance. The mystery will keep you guessing.