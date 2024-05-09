Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Our Newcastle/What to Watch

Engaging period murder mystery on streaming

JL
By Jess Layt
May 10 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Arthur Hughes is Matthew Shardlake and Anthony Boyle is John Barak in Shardlake. Picture by Disney+
Arthur Hughes is Matthew Shardlake and Anthony Boyle is John Barak in Shardlake. Picture by Disney+

Shardlake

Disney+

If you're tossing up between a detective mystery and a historical drama, look no further than Shardlake - it combines the two! The four-episode series, adapted from a popular book series, is set during the English Reformation period (the mid-1500s), and sees lawyer Matthew Shardlake (Arthur Hughes) sent to a monastery in Scarnsea to investigate the death of a visiting commissioner. Shardlake, who is often underestimated for his physical disability, is determined to reach the truth of the matter, even though he was instructed by King's man Thomas Cromwell (Sean Bean in a glorified cameo) to find any reason to shut the monastery down. It's clear once Shardlake arrives, with charismatic offsider John Barak (a thoroughly enjoyable Anthony Boyle) in tow, that there are plenty of secrets buried at St Donatus, and the longer they're in town, the more bodies start dropping. At just four episodes, the series cracks along at great pace, and Hughes delivers a memorable and enjoyable performance. The mystery will keep you guessing.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jess Layt

Journalist

Hi! I'm a pop culture obsessive and write film and TV content across ACM.

More from What to Watch

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.