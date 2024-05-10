Jets coach gets to work on building squad as takeover nears completion

NEWCASTLE Jets coach Rob Stanton has agreed to terms with a experienced defender and is in talks with a foreign striker but is awaiting the takeover of the club to be ratified before finalising contracts.
The Newcastle Herald understands that Perth centreback Aleksandar Susnjar is set to link with the Jets.
The 28-year-old has one cap for the Socceroos, playing a friendly against Norway in 2018, and has extensive experience in Europe, mainly in the Czech Republic.
Standing 191cm, Susnjar also played a season in Korea at Busan IPark and has spent the past four seasons in the A-League at Macarthur and Perth.
"I have identified a defender who will provide leadership and experience at the back," Stanton said. "I am also talking to a foreign striker. I want to bring in someone experienced up top with Stamma (Apostolos Stamatelopoulos).
"There is a fair bit done, but there is still a little bit of work to do. I can't do much more until the ownership goes through and they give me more clarity around what they want to do."
A consortium of businessmen from Melbourne and Sydney are in the final stages of buying the Jets.
Lawyers from both parties are completing final checks. Once the deal is signed off, Football Australia has to determine that the consortium are "fit and proper owners".
The Jets have been funded on a stopgap basis by the owners of rival A-League clubs for more than three years.
Stanton has retained nine players, four players have offers tabled and talks are on going with others.
Home-grown striker Archie Goodwin is among those with offers.
"There are a lot of good players I want to retain," Stanton said. "There are a few contracts with players we are waiting on."
Jason Hoffman, Brandon O'Neill, Carl Jenkinson, Lucas Mauragis, Jason Berthomier, Trent Buhagiar and Michael Weir are departing.
