Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Jets coach gets to work on building squad as takeover nears completion

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
May 10 2024 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Perth Glory defender Aleksandar Susnjar is set to join the Newcastle Jets next season. Picture Getty Images
Perth Glory defender Aleksandar Susnjar is set to join the Newcastle Jets next season. Picture Getty Images

NEWCASTLE Jets coach Rob Stanton has agreed to terms with a experienced defender and is in talks with a foreign striker but is awaiting the takeover of the club to be ratified before finalising contracts.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.