Dane Gagai set to join Knights' 200 club after signing new deal

VETERAN centre Dane Gagai is set to become only the ninth player to appear in 200 first-grade games for the Newcastle Knights after re-signing with the club for at least another season.
The 33-year-old former Queensland Origin and Kangaroos representative has agreed to a two-year deal, although the second season of the contract hinges on a mutual option.
Gagai has played in 178 NRL games for Newcastle, across two stints, and barring injury he is set to join the 200 club midway through next season, becoming the first Knight to pass that milestone since Jarrod Mullen in 2016.
Knights officials fended off interest from the Sydney Roosters, who were reportedly eyeing Gagai as a possible replacement for rugby-bound Joey Manu.
Knights coach Adam O'Brien said Gagai's new deal was "a great result for the club", describing him as Newcastle's best-performed player this season.
"If presentation night was tonight, Dane would probably win it," O'Brien said.
"He's been excellent. And it's more than just the 80 minutes. He's a leader at training each week and he does so much to help our young guys."
Gagai told the Newcastle Herald recently he felt capable of playing on for at least another couple of seasons and O'Brien has no doubt that is a realistic goal.
"Knowing Dane, the way his make-up is, it'll end up being a two-year deal," he said.
"There's so much left in him. He's a resilient, stubborn bugger and that's the way he plays."
O'Brien felt the option clause in the contract offered both parties flexibility.
"In the past the club has sometimes had to go above and beyond to either bring guys here or keep them, but I think this is a really good deal," he said.
Knights director of football Peter Parr said the club was "delighted" about Gagai's retention.
"Dane is one of the best outside backs in the NRL and playing as well as ever," Parr said.
"When you combine his on-field performance, experience and leadership, Dane is a highly valued member of our club.
"We believe this re-signing will not only benefit the current playing group but will assist educate and elevate future Newcastle Knights NRL players."
In addition to Gagai's games for Newcastle, he has made a further 98 appearances for Brisbane and South Sydney and should reach the 300-game milestone next year.
