Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

English fly-half kicks on after earning start for Wildfires

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated May 10 2024 - 6:11pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hunter Wildfires fly-half Ethan Morgan. Picture by Stewart Hazell
Hunter Wildfires fly-half Ethan Morgan. Picture by Stewart Hazell

GROWING up, Hunter Wildfires fly-half Ethan Morgan used to get his dad to run at him so the diminutive No.10 would get used to tackling big men.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.