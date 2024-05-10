English fly-half kicks on after earning start for Wildfires

GROWING up, Hunter Wildfires fly-half Ethan Morgan used to get his dad to run at him so the diminutive No.10 would get used to tackling big men.
Last year, after arriving in Newcastle mid-season from England, Morgan would constantly pick the brain of Wildfires' first grade No.10 Connor Winchester.
Instead of spending the summer at home in Cornwall, Morgan was on deck for the first day of preseason.
He undertook 88 days of rural work to extend his travel visa by another year to do so.
Each week at training he does extras, working on his kicking and passing.
The hard endeavour was designed to ensure Morgan was ready when an opportunity arouse.
The 22-year-old has started every game this season for the Wildfires in first grade, the past two at fly-half - both wins.
He produced clever kicks to set up two tries in the 38-19 triumph over Eastwood.
Then against Western Sydney, after playing a hand in both tries, Morgan landed a sideline conversion to seal a 17-15 win.
Next is a date with Sydney University in Sydney on Saturday.
"Last year, I came out mid-season and learn a lot," Morgan said. "This year I wanted to be here from day one and give myself the best chance to play first grade.
"I spoke loads to Connor last season. The biggest thing I learnt playing off the bench last year was to be patient. You can't try to make something happen every phase. You have to wait for the right opportunity and when it comes make sure you take it.
"I worked pretty hard in the preseason to earn a spot at fullback. When Nate de Thierry got called up for Hong Kong duties, I got an opportunity to play 10 against Eastwood. I'm just loving my rugby.
"I did have it in the back of my mind that I would go back to 15. I'm glad Bubba (Coleman) has confidence in me."
De Thierry returned off the bench against Western Sydney and will start at fullback on Saturday.
"Ethan has stepped up in the past two games," Wildfires coach Scott Coleman said. "He plays eyes up footy and backs himself.
"He studies the game and works hard at his craft. We were worried about his size in the front line. He has handled that, no problem at all."
Sydney University, who are coached by former Wanderers mentor Todd Louden, are one place and two-points behind eighth-placed Wildfires (13 points) despite the Students having only recorded one win.
"Todd has come in and changed the way they play," Coleman said. "Under Damien Hill last year they were methodical. They would use box kicks or kick to the corners and wear teams down. Now they attack from everywhere and play ad-lib footy. They are very dangerous."
Wildfires: 1 Tau Koloamatangi, 2 Andrew Tuala, 3 Bo Abra, 4 Jonathan Toelupe, 5 Rob Puli'uvea, 6 Elijah Crosswell, 7 Donny Freeman, 8 George Noa, 9 Nick Murray, 10 Ethan Morgan, 11 Frankie Nowell, 12 Ueta Tufuga, 13 Tom Watson, 14 Veni Vahai, 15 Nate De Thierry
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.