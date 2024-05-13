'Code of secrecy' on Neylon letters report fails city's ratepayers

Neither those targeted nor the broader public could possibly be satisfied by what has so far been revealed. The broader brief given to the council by the minister was "to investigate the letters to the editor campaign by council CEO Jeremy Bath's close friend Scott Neylon". This brief was whittled down from the 18 published letters to two in a "preliminary report", involving only one of the people targeted. The reasoning behind this cull would become clearer if City of Newcastle chose to release the information requested by the Herald; that is, "copies of the draft investigation report, preliminary assessment and the final report", as well as "access to correspondence between the council and Pinnacle Integrity".