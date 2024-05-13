Newcastle Herald
Letters

'Code of secrecy' on Neylon letters report fails city's ratepayers

By Letters to the Editor
May 14 2024 - 4:00am
City of Newcastle's offices on Stewart Avenue. File picture
IF City of Newcastle council believes releasing the full details and the cost of the Bath investigation will endanger certain people's reputation and cause psychological pain, then it truly has lost the plot ("'No' to your right to know", Newcastle Herald 11/5).

