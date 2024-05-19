Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Impact of cyclonic 'Sygna storm' lingers, 50 years on

By Mike Scanlon
May 19 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amid strong wind and rain, spectators pull on a line attached to the stricken bulk carrier Sygna trying to rescue her crew in May 1974. File pictures: Newcastle Herald
Amid strong wind and rain, spectators pull on a line attached to the stricken bulk carrier Sygna trying to rescue her crew in May 1974. File pictures: Newcastle Herald

ALMOST 50 years have passed since the horrific cyclone labelled the 'Sygna storm' battered the NSW coast, particularly Newcastle and Lake Macquarie.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.