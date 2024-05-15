Backflip on keeping Eraring open is damaging as symbolism alone

NSW is succumbing to extending the operation of Eraring power station, at an estimated additional cost to taxpayers of between $120 million and $150 million annually, when a majority of renewable energy experts believe it will not be necessary.
The Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) manages our massive energy grid and accepts variable renewables make grid management more complex, but maintain renewables are their most reliable energy source.
The same can't be said for the aged Eraring station.
As well as its reliability risk and dearer fossil power, Eraring's presence on the grid will discourage further renewable investment, and increase emissions that drive climate extremes.
In contrast, China has announced a staggering increase in its zero emissions program.
It will be installing 400 gigawatts of renewable energy annually comprising 330 gigawatts of solar, 80 gigawatts of wind, a gigawatt of hydro and three gigawatts of nuclear: up to 2030.
Obviously, we can't compete with China but we could, at least, emulate their greater urgency.
I CANNOT help but wonder how many people actually understand some of the more basic road rules, after having abuse hurled at me by a middle aged woman in a large vehicle exiting an open-air Newcastle West carpark.
My offence? Clearly that I had the bloody hide to dare walking along Steel Street towards Parry Street, as I understood that I am legally allowed to do as a pedestrian. I was going to my car, if you must know.
An oversized vehicle had suddenly lurched to a stop directly in front of me, blocking my path across the driveway, but the driver hadn't seen me about to take what might've been my final step in this life had I not caught myself. Shaking my head sadly, I continued on my way past after the more observant passenger advised her that I was crossing. Clearly this cheek was too much to bear for the driver not to advise me of my deficiencies in using the feet God gave me.
Not two days before, a young man similarly intent on looking only rightwards flew through this same exit without bothering to see me jumping backwards out of the way. Funny how the signs saying "STOP" and "Give Way to Pedestrians" positioned inside the driveway are completely ignored.
ON December 12 2012, the Newcastle Herald published an article by Donna Page under the heading, "Confidential plan to sell Anglican churches". It opened with the statement "More than half of Newcastle's churches could be sold off for commercial or residential development under a radical proposal to make over the diocese", and also reports Bishop Peter Stuart saying "he was disappointed that the confidential document had been leaked to the Herald".
The article details how to "keep" or "sell" 15 churches in the Newcastle area, but makes no mention of churches in Lake Macquarie that may be under consideration. Now, with the impending closure of St Stephens at Adamstown ("Adamstown church to close", Newcastle Herald 3/5), only nine of the 15 churches named will remain open, of which two (St Peter's, Hamilton and Church of Good Shepherd, Kotara South), were in 2012 listed as sellable.
It has taken over 10 years for the diocese to achieve their goal to close many of the nominated churches outlined in Donna Page's original report. Many parishioners can only wonder, hope and pray, it's not their parish that is next in line for closure.
I FELT a wry smile begin as I read Zoe Wundenberg's opinion piece ("Why teals and independents are not interchangeable" Opinion, 7/5).
The wry smile was because, as most voters would be aware, Teals and Independent MPs are as useful to our country's governance as the proverbial ashtray on a motorbike.
Independents are an expensive luxury our country can ill afford. Independents, and Teals in particular, are generally elected out of more than averagely affluent areas where well-to-do voters are tired of the Coalition.
Whilst independents can assist their local voters with problems, they are a handbrake on national affairs.
Australian governments, of both persuasions, have had to mollycoddle independents in order to pass legislation for which they, the government, have had a mandate.
The only way independent MPs can hope to be re-elected seems to be basking in the limelight, a la Andrew Wilkie.
Independents in the past have utilised the coward's castle of parliament to raise a subject which, if they were to raise outside of parliament, would result in them being dragged into court.
Issues raised then have to be investigated at considerable expense to the taxpayer, often with no evidence of wrongdoing being found.
After writing this and realising how dumb some voters have been in electing independents, my wry smile has been replaced by a frown.
DID the designers of the new gas fired power plant ("Australia's newest gas plant at Kurri is due to fire up later this year", Herald, 9/5) consider co-generation fuel cells? From the same chemical inputs of natural gas and hydrogen, these produce DC electricity - probably better for charging batteries; and usable heat. Harvest the electrons, rather than put it into a Big Bang.
WELL here we go again with big spending Albo throwing money around like a drunken sailor. Remember the scandalous waste of $450 million on the Voice referendum which we all know went down like a lead balloon. Now he's throwing $40 million, yes that's right, $40 million, promoting the stage three tax cuts. For what reason? Everyone already knows about it so what is the purpose of the exercise? I bet the advertising agencies must think their Christmases have come at once.
NOW that it has been reported that a 73-year-old Perth woman was allegedly bashed and robbed by an asylum seeker released by the previous government when Peter Dutton was Home Affairs minister, Greg Hunt might acknowledge that both sides of politics can make mistakes. Then again, pigs might fly.
FRED McInerney ("Courts are rightfully independent", Letters, 11/5): yes, the High Court allowed the release of the foreign criminals but the government was forewarned that this may happen and failed to have a Plan B ready in case of that eventuality. Every decision since on this issue has in my opinion been a total disaster from this incompetent government. As for the alleged brutal attack on the lady in Perth by one of the released detainees being just "sad and unfortunate", I wonder if you'd have the same blase attitude if she were a member of your family. I think not.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.