Backflip on keeping Eraring open is damaging as symbolism alone

An oversized vehicle had suddenly lurched to a stop directly in front of me, blocking my path across the driveway, but the driver hadn't seen me about to take what might've been my final step in this life had I not caught myself. Shaking my head sadly, I continued on my way past after the more observant passenger advised her that I was crossing. Clearly this cheek was too much to bear for the driver not to advise me of my deficiencies in using the feet God gave me.