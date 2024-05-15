Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Letters

Backflip on keeping Eraring open is damaging as symbolism alone

By Letters to the Editor
May 16 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Backflip on keeping Eraring open is damaging as symbolism alone
Backflip on keeping Eraring open is damaging as symbolism alone

NSW is succumbing to extending the operation of Eraring power station, at an estimated additional cost to taxpayers of between $120 million and $150 million annually, when a majority of renewable energy experts believe it will not be necessary.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.