Quintessential Newcastle lifestyle begins here with luxurious convenience

3 beds | 2 bath | 2 car
This stunning penthouse level, double-storey apartment boasts a generous 256sqm on title, offering a spacious haven complemented by sparkling coastal views, and beautiful renovations that elevate every corner.
This apartment provides different aspects - from the nor-easter in summer on the terrace balcony to the warmth of winter sun, overlooking the city to the rear.
Kick off your shoes and step into the light and airiness of the open plan lounge and dining area, boasting fresh timber floor and a 5m ceiling that seems to stretch up to the heavens.
Slide open those glass doors onto the alfresco terrace - it's the ultimate spot for gatherings with your family and friends, with the iconic CML building and harbour views adding that extra touch of magic.
In a zone of its own, the stunning new kitchen boasts quality appliances, and a Caesarstone "Airy Concrete" benchtop.
Whether you're rustling up a quick meal at the island bench or enjoying cocktails on the adjacent balcony, every moment here feels effortlessly stylish.
Upstairs, the sleeping quarters await, offering a sanctuary for rest and relaxation.
The master suite indulges with a chic ensuite (with underfloor heating), walk-in robe, and private deck where you will never tire of watching the sun rising over Nobbys headland.
Two spacious, additional bedrooms with new carpeting share a stunning full-size main bathroom, completing the upstairs retreat.
Two parking spaces and a storage cage tie the bow, with lifestyle convenience at your door.
