Classic Mayfield home in good location designed for comfort and family life

4 beds | 1 bath | 1 car
This charming 1930s home is nestled on a peaceful street just a short walk from the popular local café, Zaaki Espresso, and a choice of dining spots.
"This classic beauty has managed to retain its original allure with some lovely character features, while also embracing modern updates to stay fresh," says listing agent Maria Di Claudio, from Dowling Property Group Hamilton.
"Now, it's waiting for someone like you to take over the reins and infuse it with your own personal style."
The four bedroom home welcomes you with a fresh look, featuring crisp décor and new flooring.
It's been thoughtfully extended to include a spacious family room complementing the formal lounge and dining rooms, so there is plenty of space for a growing brood to stretch out.
A gas-fitted kitchen forms the heart of the home.
Situated on a generous 424sqm block, the outdoor space includes a covered entertaining area and a single garage, along with raised vegetable beds and fruit trees, adding a touch of greenery and self-sustainability to your new home.
Just 4km/6mins to the University of Newcastle, you have your pick of supermarkets either on Maitland Road or nearby at Warabrook.
For some outdoor fun, Stevenson Park and playground is nearby, complete with soccer and baseball fields for the kids to enjoy, and Mayfield West Bowlo and Bistro is a mere 650m away.
Mater Hospital is close by, and only a short bus trip into town.
