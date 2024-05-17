Newcastle Herald
Home/News

Classic Mayfield home in good location designed for comfort and family life

May 18 2024 - 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Feature Property

19 Gordon Street, Mayfield West

4 beds | 1 bath | 1 car

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.