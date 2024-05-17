Paterson village icon and heritage gem offers once in lifetime chance

3 beds | 2 bath | 3 car
With its iconic design and beautiful location, Kalimna is a foundational homestead of the delightful Paterson Valley.
The more than 120-year-old homestead has a magnificent presence and is perfectly positioned at the picturesque entry to this famed riverside community.
Kalimna has been cherished by its current owners for more than 50 years and presents a rare opportunity for purchase.
The historic property has been owned by many prominent founding families including one of the longest serving local members of Parliament.
Built in 1902 with a very solid double brick and timber construction, Kalimna still boasts many of magnificent original features including decorated gables, detailed cornicing, wide extended verandahs wrapping around the homestead, large bay windows and local cedar trimmings featuring heavily throughout.
"Of particular note are the formal dining and living areas, that capture expansive views over Tocal and Paterson," says listing agent Andew Wall from Ray White Rural.
"The home has been lovingly cared for, preserving the very best of the original thought and care that went into designing the property to maximise the local climate and vistas.
"From the grand entry to the high ceilings with ornate detailing and marble topped fireplaces this property remains one of the most magnificent in the district.
"The large internal arches provide a grand sense of space unable to be matched in a modern dwelling.
"The rooms are spacious, and the original kitchen and pantry locations were built with ample space to suit a homestead as noble as this."
Some practical family additions have been made in recent years including adding an enclosed outdoor space to further enjoy the country ambience in all seasons.
The land too has a rich past, with various enterprises from grazing and cropping to dairying and poultry undertaken over the years.
"Approximately 45 acres of alluvial river soil, including frontage to the secure Paterson River present an opportunity to capitalise on more than 140 years of land management with your own boutique grazing enterprises," Andrew said.
Paterson is a thriving village that proudly celebrates its heritage.
"In becoming the next custodian of Kalimna you will be woven into the tapestry of this community and its love for local history and preserving the grand buildings of its formation," Andrew said.
Paterson also offers everything you need to love village life - local schools and preschool, doctor surgery and pharmacy, butcher and general store, post office, pubs, cafes, service station and more.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.