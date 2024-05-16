Newcastle Herald
'Mining is a temporary use of land' - inquiry will examine rehabilitation options

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
May 17 2024 - 5:30am
Communities are demanding a greater say in how former mine sites are rehabilitated.
Communities are demanding a greater say in how former mine sites are rehabilitated.

A parliamentary inquiry will examine new and innovative approaches to post-mining land use in preparation for a slew of mine closures over the next decade.

