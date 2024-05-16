'Mining is a temporary use of land' - inquiry will examine rehabilitation options

A parliamentary inquiry will examine new and innovative approaches to post-mining land use in preparation for a slew of mine closures over the next decade.
The inquiry will help ensure former mine sites can continue to bring economic investment and opportunities to regional communities after mining ends.
There are more than 50 large active mine sites across NSW, 37 of which are coal mines. Other sites, which were previously used for mining, continue to offer opportunities for new, productive uses of land.
"Mining is a temporary use of land. We need to make sure NSW has the right policy mix to keep employment and economic opportunities even after mines close," Minister for Natural Resources Courtney Houssos said.
"We will work with industry, local government and unions to bring forward these exciting opportunities.
"This is an important inquiry that will help us deliver positive community benefits in regional areas across NSW.
Earlier this year, the NSW Resources Regulator signed off on the rehabilitation of part of the old Rhondda Colliery in Lake Macquarie. The Black Rock Motor Park and Tourism Resort will take over part of the site, bringing 450 jobs during construction and 229 permanent roles.
BHP's Mt Arthur, Idemitsu's Muswellbrook coal mine, and Yancoal's Stratford coal mine are investigating opportunities for pumped hydro and other clean energy uses.
The inquiry will consider how to accelerate and facilitate these uses, including through:
The inquiry is part of the government's efforts to support mining communities, in particular where coal mining plays an important economic role in the region.
"As a Hunter-based MP, I am committed to ensuring our mining communities across the state have a vibrant economic future, with secure, well-paid, local jobs," chair of the Standing Committee on State Development Emily Suvaal said.
"Exploring how we can improve the use post-mining land is crucial for the continued success of our rural and regional communities, who have contributed so much to our state's success.
"As chair of the State Development Committee, I am committed to conducting a robust and thorough inquiry into post-mining land use that will provide a blue print for the economic future of our mining communities."
