'Mining is a temporary use of land' - inquiry will examine rehabilitation options

the development of sites for use for advanced manufacturing, commercial and tourism use,

reforms to the rehabilitation and planning regulatory frameworks that support mines,

opportunities to promote the development of solar farms, pumped hydro and other clean energy industries that may be particularly suited to the form and nature of former mine sites,



what investments in skills and training are needed to support the mining workforce,



the potential of unlocking surrounding land for residential dwellings, amenities,environmental and educational facilities, and

