Conferences would bring money to town, so why don't we host any?

LAST week I attended the annual ANZ surgical conference in Christchurch, along with 2000 other delegates for five days.
Every hotel and restaurant in town was booked out for a week and it must have generated millions for the Christchurch economy for that week.
Newcastle has a very similar population to Christchurch and, while this conference has rotated around cities and towns (many smaller than Newcastle) in Australia and New Zealand over the last 50 years, Newcastle has been notably absent from hosting.
The reason for this is no adequate dedicated conference and convention centre.
I remain confused as to why this is the case, but surely it's time to consider the benefits conferences of this size can bring to the city.
There must be many other societies, industries and educational groups in Newcastle and the Hunter that are in the same boat, wishing for a dedicated conference centre with state of the art facilities similar to the one in Christchurch.
Imagine the advantages for this city if we had one.
How about it, Sharon, Tim, Nuatali?
THERE is zero in this budget for Australians working hard on low incomes or support payments, despite the government's own Economic Inclusion Advisory report recommending urgent and significant increases.
This is a betrayal from this government, many of whom went to university for free.
An Anthony Albanese growing up today would likely be homeless, living in a car with his single mum.
This is the reality of thousands of Australians right now.
There is an acute shortage of crisis housing available, and extremely long waits for public housing. My friend is a single mum working full-time, and has been given notice.
There are almost no rentals available now, let alone anything adequate for her two young boys.
Children in our society are missing out on the opportunities that politicians had. It is nothing short of intergenerational theft.
The government continues to allow the permanent destruction of our precious and irreplaceable environment, with the approval and tax-payer subsidy of filthy and destructive new coal mines and gas projects including $50 billion in coal, oil and gas subsidies to fossil fuel companies who pay almost zero in tax.
This budget leaves women experiencing domestic violence to suffer by failing to provide any new funding for frontline domestic violence crisis centres or support.
All this, whilst spending three quarters of a trillion dollars of taxpayers' money on destructive war machines that contribute zero to our society, and put a target on Australia.
UNDER our democracy, any government that does not have absolute majorities in the lower and upper houses does not have an 'absolute mandate' to govern ("Why independents can be costly", Letters 16/5).
Federal Labor has an absolute majority in the House of Representatives, so it does not need others to pass legislation. In the Senate, the Albanese government does not have a majority so it needs the support of minor parties and independents.
In 1992, then prime minister Paul Keating called Senate MPs "unrepresentative swill" in frustration at negotiating with them, since Labor did not have a Senate majority.
Mike Sargent describes parliament as "cowards' castle" where parliamentarians abuse their parliamentary privilege by defaming others. That privilege is to allow them to freely and spontaneously speak their minds, without the risk of being sued for defamation as a result.
If parliamentarians, before their speeches or remarks in parliament, were obliged to eliminate any words that might be used in a defamation case against them, then parliamentary discourse would be impoverished.
Mr Sargent objects to the unnecessary taxpayer expense of investigations like royal commissions or parliamentary inquiries. While I understand his concern, how would he distinguish between issues that needed investigation (there must be some), and those that waste money?
He also calls voters who vote for Teals and Independents, 'dumb.' In my opinion, what was 'dumb' was the Coalition government's shunning of renewables during its decade in power. This has led to the rise of Teals in the House of Representatives, and today's vociferous debate on gas versus nuclear power.
WHILE Mike Sargent ("Why independents can be costly", Letters, 16/5), argues eloquently for his dislike of independent MPs he misses a far more important point.
Independents and minor parties bring fresh viewpoints to parliament and, given a balance of power, have at times improved laws being rammed through by the major parties.
Too often these laws are designed to serve large political donors rather than Australia's best interest. Fossil industry donations come to mind.
Until this is removed from our polity, I think voting for credible independents is a smart or even patriotic duty.
It's also far more interesting to hear views not imposed by party hierarchies, which result in every party member mouthing the same lines.
SO Wayne Bennett will be tasked with rebuilding South's playing roster. Big call, especially after the diabolical mess he left the Knights years ago.
I KNOW that those of us who are concerned about climate change and achieving net zero emissions will be heartened to learn that Finland, to achieve its carbon neutral targets, environmental aims as well as ensuring a reliable electricity supply, have recently brought on line a fifth nuclear reactor which, combined with other reactors, will deliver more than 40 per cent of the Finland's electricity demand.
The latest reactor cost $16 billion, is not weather dependent and is far cheaper that Snowy Hydro 2, if and when it is ever completed.
THE Claytons budget: designed to look good whilst leaving a sour taste and your wallet just as empty.
THE issues of the Supercars and then the Scott Neylon saga have gone on too long as is evident from the amount of reader-generated dissatisfaction we still see via letters to the editor to this newspaper. Perhaps it's time that the council be replaced by an administrator to sort out these issues, with all relevant documentation made public so that ratepayers can then be satisfied that their local government is operating in a totally professional manner.
JUST a reminder Richard Ryan ("Nation should be speaking up", Letters, 15/5), Hamas started these atrocities when they stormed a youth music festival and kidnapped innocent Israeli citizens. Play stupid games; win stupid prizes. Let that sink in, mate.
