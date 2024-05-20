Newcastle Herald
Home owners' solar turn off in the wind

By Letters to the Editor
May 21 2024 - 4:00am
Ausgrid has delivered a solar shock.

I was shocked to read about Ausgrid's decision to charge solar panel owners 1.2 cents per kilowatt for exporting power to their grid off peak and paying a paltry 2.3 cents an hour for unlimited exports during the peak times when they are charging consumers very expensive high tariffs ("Solar sting for power imbalance", Herald, 17/5).

