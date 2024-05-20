Home owners' solar turn off in the wind

What an ill-conceived idea from the government this $75 a quarter electricity rebate is. There will be thousands of well-off households, many of which will have a holiday house, meaning they will get the rebate twice. Surely taxpayers' money would be better spent if the rebate was given only to those who need it, such as concession-card holders, pensioners, low-income households and the working poor with a cap on taxable incomes of $100,000 or less, not to high-wealth households who certainly don't need it.