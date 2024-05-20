Blood reserves hit critical levels: '4,000 bags of blood needed every day'

WOMEN from the Cooks Hill United Football Club have a new goal: saving lives.
The team of 12 women have already saved 18 lives in the last two months, as Australian Red Cross Lifeblood reserves dip to critical levels.
Blood drive organiser Libby O'Brien said as a group of fit and healthy women, the goal is to encourage others to make a donation.
"When I was younger my dad had a form of leukaemia, he doesn't like to talk about it much, but from my dad being unwell to people in my life who have suffered from cancer and have had to have quite a few blood donations, that spurs me on," Ms O'Brien said.
"I haven't been touched by that personally in a long time, but there are strangers out there with someone who loves them and would do anything to help them.
"So knowing I can help a stranger is really important."
Australian Red Cross Lifeblood has issued an immediate call for donors as reserves of most blood types drop to critical levels.
Without a significant surge in donations, Lifeblood has said it will soon be at its lowest level this year.
The demand for blood is extremely high and the current level of donations is struggling to keep up.
At least 1,200 people will need to donate every day in the coming week to meet the needs of patients, and Lifeblood donor experience executive director Cath Stone urged the public to donate now.
"Right now, we need both blood and plasma donors; we have empty chairs across our network every single day," she said.
"Almost 4,000 bags of blood are needed by hospitals every day across Australia to help patients in times of trauma, major surgery, cancer treatment, pregnancy and for a range of other medical conditions."
One donation could save up to three lives.
Blood and plasma are needed to treat a number of life-threatening conditions and their use continues to grow each year.
Ms O'Brien said she hopes starting the team's drive in Newcastle will help spread the word about how easy it is to donate blood.
"We want people to continue on to do it without needing team encouragement, so it becomes a normal thing for them," she said.
"The goal for this year is to get girls doing it for the first time to know it's pain-free, simple, quick and easy and you get some good food at the end, what more could you want?"
According to Lifeblood, one in three people will need donated blood in their lifetime.
Fewer than three per cent of the population donate blood regularly, yet more than 58 per cent are eligible to donate, Ms Stone said.
"That means there are about 10 million more people who could donate blood today, but don't," she said.
"If you've been waiting for the right time to become a donor or have been thinking about coming back to donate, this is the time to act."
Ms Stone also encouraged people not to rule themselves out, as many potential donors incorrectly believe they are ineligible.
"If you're unsure, you can jump on the Lifeblood website and take the eligibility quiz and if you don't know your blood type, please make an appointment, as people of all blood types are needed right now," she said.
Across the state, an extra 2,500 donors are needed this week.
To book an appointment call 13 14 95, book online at lifeblood.com.au or on the DonateBlood app.
