Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

David Armstrong's dream NRL start creates dilemma for Knights

By Robert Dillon
May 20 2024 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Knights rookie David Armstrong has enjoyed a dream start in the NRL. Picture by Marina Neil
Knights rookie David Armstrong has enjoyed a dream start in the NRL. Picture by Marina Neil

EVEN for an administrator as capable and experienced as Newcastle Knights football director Peter Parr, David Armstrong presents something of a dilemma.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.