New guidelines will force Hunter industry to work harder to decarbonise

The Hunter's major greenhouse gas emitters will have to work harder to reduce emissions in coming decades as the state government strives to achieve its net zero targets.
For the first time, proponents of large-emitting projects must provide robust and consistent information about their potential greenhouse gas emissions to align with net zero targets.
This includes developments heavily reliant on fossil fuels and non-renewable electricity, or those that have the potential to release large quantities of methane gas, such as coal mines, landfills, chemical manufacturers, cement and metal producers, and waste management facilities.
NSW EPA chief executive Tony Chappel said the draft EPA Climate Change Assessment Requirements and draft Greenhouse Gas Assessment Guide for Large Emitters would ensure the EPA, the state government, and consent authorities had accurate information to inform their assessment and decision-making.
NSW EPA Chief Executive Officer, Tony Chappel said these stricter controls provide transparency and certainty for industry as we transition to net zero.
"The whole objective of our net zero program is to decarbonise, not deindustrialise. We actually want to reindustrialise because there are huge opportunities there for the circular economy and new sectors like green hydrogen and green metals," Mr Chappel said.
"This plan will essentially lay out a facility's pathway to meet the Net Zero 2050 requirements as well as consider how they improve their own resilience to the climate threats we are expecting in coming decades."
Applicants must address the following in their Environmental Impact Assessments:
If approved, large-emitting projects will be regulated and enforced through consent conditions and the NSW EPA's Environment Protection Licences.
"These draft changes are an essential part of our work to guarantee industry makes a meaningful contribution to put us back on track and help us achieve our 2050 net-zero targets," Mr Chappel said.
"It also fulfils calls for clearer support on what's expected and will set a new standard for climate action in future major projects across NSW."
Lock the Gate's Head of Research and Investigation Georgina Woods, said the draft guidelines were important tools in the fight to reduce NSW's massive emissions from fossil fuel projects.
"We're pleased to see this update which requires consideration of climate change targets and principles in planning decisions, including by the Independent Planning Commission.
"The guidelines released today strengthen the climate change assessments and transparency around major projects, which is a positive step forward.
"Ultimately, the key test we will apply to these new measures is whether they prevent dangerous and polluting coal expansions from being approved.
"There are 19 new coal expansions planned in NSW. They will produce lifecycle emissions that are 17 times the state's total annual emissions including millions of tonnes of direct greenhouse pollution here in NSW.
"It is crucial that 'carbon offsets' are not used as a tool to facilitate coal mine expansions, as they do not work and are not a valid tool to deal with greenhouse pollution from coal mines.
The draft assessment requirements are open for comment until 1 July 2024, visit: https://yoursay.epa.nsw.gov.au/.
