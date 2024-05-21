Vital volunteers give decades to keep Lambton heritage alive

Not to put too fine a point on it, but volunteers are absolutely crucial to the state's economy.
In 2023, the NSW government's report on the state of volunteering counted 4.3 million people who had collectively given just shy of 894 million hours of volunteer labour, contributing a considerable $178 billion of value to the state economy.
Volunteers typically bring in a five-fold return on the investment in their time, the state found, and annually give in excess of $3100 to lend a hand.
And what's more, most of those volunteers do it for unselfish reasons.
The number one motivation for pitching in, the state found, was because folks just genuinely wanted to help.
But ask any volunteer or charity organisation in town and chances are they will tell you that, in the long view, we're crying out for more people willing to jump in and help others.
The number of volunteer hours decreased year-on-year in 2023, as did the number of people who put their hand up to give their time to the community, even as volunteering created about 145,000 new jobs, increased productivity and chipped in about 2 per cent of our gross state product.
In other words: volunteers are great, and we rely on them more than probably most of us realise.
Ron Robinson, Pamela Ellen and Kevin Godwin have Lambton running in their veins.
Three generations of Dr Robinson's family come from the suburb, Ms Ellen has lived in town all her life, and Mr Goodwin has called Lambton home since the end of World War II.
Between them they have given a combined 99 years of volunteer service to the board of the historic Lambton Mechanics Institute - the adult learning centre that has roots in the suburb dating back to 1867.
Dr Robinson, Ms Ellen and Mr Goodwin were each recognised for their service on Tuesday, when NSW Crown Lands hosted a ceremony in honour of their contributions on the site of the Institute on Elder Street.
The trio's efforts have helped preserve and continue the Institute's history as a community institution and meeting place.
Fellow board member Alison Eaton will also receive recognition for 10 years of volunteer service on the board.
"I have lived in Newcastle my entire life and am proud to have helped preserve Lambton Mechanics Institute's heritage and keep it open and functioning as a space for the community," Ms Ellen said.
Mr Goodwin added that "it fills my heart with joy the way Lambton Mechanics Institute is being used by the community today."
Wallsend MP Sonia Hornery said the long-serving managers have played a vital role in ensuring public assets are accessible to the public.
"Lambton Mechanics Institute is a fantastic piece of local heritage and I thank all the volunteers who have dedicated their services over the past 30 years to ensure this piece of Crown land and heritage buildings are maintained and accessible to all," she said.
Over the next few months, many more long-term Crown land volunteers will receive award certificates recognising their service.
This will include another 28 individuals who have volunteered their services to the management of Crown land for over 30, 40 and some have served on a board for over 50 years.
Lambton Mechanics Institute was established in 1870 as a place of learning for miners and the existing building was constructed and opened in 1894.
It ceased its original function in 1958 and remained under a trust until 1991.
A new trust was established in 1992 with Dr Robinson, Ms Ellen and Mr Goodwin its founding members.
Lambton Mechanics Institute and adjoining Institute Hall is an important local heritage site, now used as a base for the Newcastle Family History Society, Hunter MG Car Club, and the Lambton Meals on Wheels, NSW Crown Lands said in a statement.
