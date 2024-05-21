Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Community

Vital volunteers give decades to keep Lambton heritage alive

Simon McCarthy
By Simon McCarthy
May 21 2024 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Long-serving volunteers who have worked tirelessly to preserve and continue Lambton's heritage were honoured for National Volunteers Week. Picture supplied
Long-serving volunteers who have worked tirelessly to preserve and continue Lambton's heritage were honoured for National Volunteers Week. Picture supplied

Not to put too fine a point on it, but volunteers are absolutely crucial to the state's economy.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon McCarthy

Simon McCarthy

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Simon McCarthy is a journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes news and features, and produces video and multimedia, for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine. He contributes regularly to the Newcastle Herald’s daily Topics column, and is the co-creator and producer of the Toohey’s News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.