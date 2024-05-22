Water from air: how the hydro harvester can save towns from drought

The University of Newcastle has launched technology capable of harvesting up to 1000 litres of drinkable water per day from air.
The hydro harvester absorbs water from the atmosphere.
Solar energy or waste heat is used to produce hot, humid air. The air is then cooled using ambient air as a heat sink to extract water for drinking or irrigation.
This project received funding from the Australian Government's Future Drought Fund, enabling Laureate Professor Behdad Moghtaderi and his team to scale up a 20 litre a day pilot project to a modular 1000 litre a day system.
Nearing market readiness, the 1000 litre hydro harvester has the capacity to produce enough drinking water to sustain a small rural community or up to 400 people.
Professor Moghtaderi, who is also the director the university's Centre for Innovative Energy Technologies said ,unlike commercially available atmospheric water generators (AWGs), the hydro harvester worked by heating air instead of cooling it.
"By using solar thermal energy or waste heat, the hydro harvester has a lower electrical demand and lower average cost of water per litre than commercial AWGs," he said.
"Our technology is designed to operate independent of the ambient temperature and humidity, so it's suitable in virtually any environmental condition, and is cheaper to run."
Professor Moghtaderi and his team started developing the hydro harvester technology in 2018.
With the 1000 litre model now complete, he said the project was nearing closer to market readiness.
He said there were plans to trial the hydro harvester in several remote communities this year.
Paterson MP Meryl Swanson, who is also Chair of the House Standing Committee on Agriculture said the university's research and development would lead the way for increased agricultural applications and water security.
"It's a phenomenal idea brought to life by the University of Newcastle, and I couldn't be prouder to be supporting this as a member of the federal government," she said.
While the main intent of the hydro harvester is to provide drinking water to drought-affected communities, Professor Moghtaderi said there were several potential applications.
"It can provide emergency water supply for livestock to avoid complete destocking during droughts and allow faster economic recovery.
"Or it could be used to temporarily supply communities when water is disconnected during repairs of leaking infrastructure. There's also potential to provide emergency water supply during disasters.
Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Research and Innovation at the University of Newcastle, Professor Zee Upton, said the university was committed to delivering research with impact for resilient regions.
"The university is excited to support and empower our communities to adapt to the challenges that climate change and drought present through our innovative research technologies," Professor Upton said.
"The University of Newcastle is a university of our region, for our regions.
"We are committed to advancing next generation resources that will bring us closer to a sustainable future, through the development of new energy technologies and the innovative use of natural resources.
"We have a proud record of exceptional industry engagement, evidenced through our flagship institute NIER, which - with multiple centres and industry partners - is delivering solutions to issues of national and global priority - energy, resources, food, and of course water."
