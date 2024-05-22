Social media: parents can't pass the buck

Who is to blame? Mark Zuckerberg? TikTok? Donald Trump? Even the great Anthony Albanese? It's time for the parents of Australia to take responsibility for their child's access to social media.
It's not up to the government to make a law. Stop passing the buck.
To me, it seems pretty simple. It's called parenting. Tell your children and enforce a ban on all social media until an age that you consider appropriate.
We don't need to blame anyone but ourselves.
My teenager tells me that he hasn't got the time to be bothered with it. He has seen the effects that it has on his mates. After a recent social media debacle involving a few of his footy club mates, he deleted his one social media account. He simply said to his mates "if you want to talk to me I will see you at the training park".
But that's just my opinion. Why do I need to post it in letters to the editor?
I am aware of four Lake Macquarie residents visiting Shortland MP and Defence Industries Minister Pat Conroy about Australia provisioning Israel in its latest war on Palestine.
Mr Conroy said Australia was not providing weapons to Israel. The group had relied on information provided by Senator David Shoebridge regarding this, and Mr Conroy told them the senator had misconstrued his words.
The ongoing destruction of Gaza is shocking. Tens of thousands of civilians have been killed. Many many more maimed. There are reports of torture camps, an extermination strategy, and numerous mass graves. The atrocities could be even worse however Israel continues to prevent the world's media from entering Palestine.
Australians in their thousands are horrified by what they are witnessing. It is imperative that our country plays no part in this genocide. I would hope the federal MP speaks truthfully when he meets Lake Macquarie residents.
Is it the case that Australia is providing weapon components to Israel and our tax dollars are helping kill people, burying families under rubble? Destroying hospitals, universities and schools? Murdering journalists, teachers and academics?
Is Australia complicit?
We know that the government has a large contract with Hanwa, the South Korean company, to manufacture military vehicles, knowing Hanwa subcontracts to Elbit, the Israeli company.
Also we have provided parts to BAE and Northrop Grumman who supply parts for Lockheed Marin's contracts with Israel.
The UN has called for an end to the supply of arms to Israel, and many countries have already agreed (for example Canada, Japan, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Belgium among others).
The UN has specifically mentioned Australia and asked us to stop military exports to Israel. If we aren't doing that, as Mr Conroy says, then why would the UN single us out?
Parramatta - Puttermatta. It's gonna be hard to find a 'better' coach than Brad Arthur, especially if they plan on shopping this year. All that noise about chasing Wayne for three weeks (while probably true) was merely an exercise to justify a prearranged and imminent decision to replace a perfectly good "putter."
They've had 17 operators, for the past 11 weeks, who should've been working on their stroke and alignment technique to post better results, not blaming their putter.
Happy rugba leeeague [sic].
The editorial "Renewables are gaining momentum" (Opinion, 21/5) summarised the exciting news of the Hunter's renewable energy revolution, accentuating that "Governments, industry and communities have roles to play" for maximum, efficient implementation.
The claim that the "roll-out of renewables is haphazard on account of politics, planning, economics and supply chain issues" is where the role of the federal opposition comes in. The revolution has started. The Hunter projects are worth more than $100 billion and will provide survival for its towns and communities with new industries and jobs after coal is gone.
The LNP either needs to get on board or get out of the way. The future of the Hunter is too important to suffer Dutton's divisive political games of delay and sabotage.
I believe that history and the fickleness of politics will eventually bring reward and justification for the journalistic expertise of Donna Page and her Newcastle Herald colleagues in their valued determination to expose the truth behind the Letters to the Editor saga. I believe also that all fair-minded Newcastle citizens will continue to applaud the Newcastle Herald in this cause.
Surely with the current demand and the shortage of available property, wouldn't abolishing auctions help to stabilise property prices?
The CEO and board of Ausgrid should be sacked for ripping off Australian customers over the charges levered for supplying power back to the grid. How do these people sleep at night?
Regarding "Solar sting for power imbalance" (Herald, 17/5). As I see it, if I am required to generate and store all the power I need, there is no point in being on the grid. I can disconnect and save $1.30 a day.
They are coming. Nostradamus and biblical texts abound with similar catastrophic events. I am, of course, referring to power blackouts. The latest energy market operator report, in basic speak, predicts the lights will more than likely go out in the summer 2024-2025. Looks like Bowen has a lot of work in 12 months to achieve his Made in Australia plan and becoming a renewable energy superpower provider, which is all contingent upon 24/7 reliable electricity supply. It's climate change policies that are harming our nation, not the level of CO2.
I suggest that Ian King ("Rebate plan a dud", Letters, 21/5) and his well-heeled LNP mates forward their $75 per quarter electricity rebate anonymously to a lucky resident in a less affluent area of Newcastle. Problem solved.
One simple question for the Telstra boss: how are you paid $8 million a year? I hope you can make ends meet, unlike the workers you sacked this week.
Just 17 words were needed for Ryan Wilson ("Delivering the basics best for everyone", Letters, 21/5) to give us a brilliant budget comment.
