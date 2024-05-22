Newcastle Herald
Social media: parents can't pass the buck

By Letters to the Editor
May 23 2024 - 4:00am
Who is to blame? Mark Zuckerberg? TikTok? Donald Trump? Even the great Anthony Albanese? It's time for the parents of Australia to take responsibility for their child's access to social media.

