Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Watch

Waratah preschoolers chase the blues for national story time event

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
Updated May 22 2024 - 5:30pm, first published 4:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Students at Waratah Public School Preschool turned into bowerbirds as part of an national live-streamed story event involving more than two million people.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.