New couple takes romantic lead in Bridgerton's third season

Dearest gentle readers, after what feels like an eternity we have returned to the ton to catch up with our favourite eligible members of high society.
For this third season of Bridgerton, coming along after a spin-off series on Queen Charlotte designed to tide us over, the focus is on third son Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and his long time friend and neighbour, Lady Whistledown herself, Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan).
There's been much talk in the lead-up to the season about the 'Bridgerton glow up', where the leading cast members for the season suddenly become significantly more stunning.
This is very true here, and massive props need to go to the hair, make-up and costume departments for their work on Colin and Penelope - gone are Pen's awful citrus-coloured gowns, replaced instead with a more Bridgerton-esque cool blue and green palette, and her hair is now actually designed to look good!
Colin has been turned into something of a rake, unbuttoned and tanned, trying on a whole new personality this season.
Where the first season focussed on the 'fake-to-real' relationship of Daphne and Simon, and season two used the old 'enemies to lovers' romantic device with Anthony and Kate, this time around we get 'friends to lovers', and it's just what the doctor ordered.
It is the most relatable central relationship yet, if that's possible in a Bridgerton setting, and Penelope in particular feels very real in her insecurities, frustrations and desire to escape her horrid family.
We also get more time with a newly recast Francesca Bridgerton (now played by Hannah Dodd), and see a new side of Cressida Cowper (Jessica Madsen).
The big let down of this season, however, is that it takes place over two parts and the first is only four episodes.
Once you've binged them all in a night, you'll be left desperate for the rest of the season, which isn't arriving until mid-June.
Netflix, you must make haste!
Amazon's behind-the-scenes doco series following the Australian men's test cricket team also returns for a third season, picking up with the final of the World Test Championship against India approaching.
There's lots of explanations and provision of context for viewers who don't actually follow the game, and this can become a bit boring for avid cricket fans.
You've got pundits and former players from around the world explaining the importance of the Ashes, or Lord's.
But what is really valuable is the player insights.
Captain Pat Cummins shares that the playing group is "one big family outside of the game", and it's heartbreaking to watch him talk about the loss of his mother.
Usman Khawaja is also a gem, and his reverence for his wife Rachel and the role she plays in helping him be the player and man he is today is just lovely to hear.
Plenty of cricketing drama and action.
This Canadian series takes a look at a despicable practice that will be familiar to Australian audiences - removing Indigenous children from their families and placing them in the care of others, mostly white families.
It's one thing to know factually that this happened, like with our own Stolen Generations, but to see it rendered dramatically is a whole other thing and it's heavy and difficult to watch, but hugely important.
The acting from Ellyn Jade as mum Patricia is soul-crushing.
