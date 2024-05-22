Knights coach backs Jacob Saifiti to retain NSW Origin spot

KNIGHTS coach Adam O'Brien has declared that prop Jacob Saifiti can't have done any more to retain a berth in the NSW Origin squad.
The Blues will announce their line-up for the interstate-series opener, to be played at Homebush on June 5, after this week's round-12 NRL fixtures have been completed.
And while the bye will deny Newcastle's players one last chance to stake a claim, O'Brien believes Saifiti should be selected regardless.
The 28-year-old is an incumbent, having helped the Blues win game three last year to avoid a clean sweep, and statistics this season would suggest his form for Newcastle has been as strong as at any stage of his career.
O'Brien was "absolutely" confident that if new NSW coach Michael Maguire retains Saifiti, he will continue to improve on his two impressive Origin games so far.
"Jacob has played well on both occasions he's been picked for NSW, and he'll only be better for the experiences he's had at that level," O'Brien told the Newcastle Herald.
"When you do pick and stick, players tend to improve because they have a better understanding of what it's all about. He's never let them down and I'd like to think he will be picked."
In nine games for the Knights in 2024, Saifiti has been averaging 125 attacking metres and 28 tackles, but O'Brien said his true value went beyond basic numbers.
"Jacob's a guy who does all the team-first things, including kick-pressure and pushing up in support," O'Brien told the Newcastle Herald.
"But he's also got the ability to break the game open. He's shown that he can swing momentum of games at that level.
"He's a big body but he's also mobile. He can get around the park.
"And when they pick those Origin sides, they usually look for winning form. Well, we've won four in a row now and Jacob has been a big part of that."
O'Brien said Saifiti had an exceptional "motor" for a player of his size and was well suited to Origin.
"At Origin level I think you need players who can hang in there in tough periods of games," O'Brien said.
"You want guys who keep turning up, time and time again, because Origin is usually decided by moments.
"And Jacob does that."
Saifiti made a bittersweet Origin debut in the 2022 series decider, scoring a bulldozing try in a 22-12 loss. Last season, he again came off the bench to help NSW post a 24-10 win.
With Kalyn Ponga (foot) and Bradman Best (hamstring) both injured, Saifiti shapes as Newcastle's most likely representative in Origin I.
