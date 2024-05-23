Newcastle Herald
Letters

Time to give Tim Crakanthorp another crack at the Hunter portfolio

By Letters to the Editor
May 24 2024 - 4:00am
Newcastle MP Tim Crakanthorp in January. Picture by Marina Neil
After seeing the Hunter Park plans ("Revealed: plans for Hunter Park", Newcastle Herald 22/5), I think it's now time to reinstate our local Newcastle member Tim Crakanthorp back into his role as Minister for the Hunter.

