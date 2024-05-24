Stinging solar panel owners doesn't add up

THANKS for your excellent editorial ("Home solar sting mixes the message", Opinion, 20/5). At the time of purchasing, grid investors such as Ausgrid believed they were making an excellent investment. How can they now (on realising it was not money for jam) hit the public with this kind of penalty for feeding in power from solar panels?
On buying from the government surely they gave an ironclad guarantee of maintaining and growing the grid. They must not be allowed to get away with this. What's next, the water board telling us we must pay for new pipes already funded through rates? Otherwise why are executives paid such enormous sums to not be able to add up?
I AM writing to express my concerns about an entry in the Pinnacle Report "proactively" released by the City of Newcastle earlier this year.
There is a perplexing statement attributed to Scott Neylon. When questioned about a Newcastle Herald article on the ocean baths, Mr Neylon is quoted as stating: "There was a lot of noise a few years ago from a group of people who were running a campaign against Jeremy and the council because they didn't want a roof on the change rooms. At one point they even photoshopped a fake letter from Jeremy".
This assertion raises several questions. First, where did Mr Neylon get the information about a purported fake, photoshopped letter? Such a specific claim warrants investigation since the "group of people" referred to by Mr Neylon - if he means Friends of Newcastle Ocean Baths - did not write any such letter.
Second, what was the relevance of questioning Mr Neylon about Newcastle baths? The Newcastle Herald reports that only one letter, unrelated to Newcastle baths, was examined. Third, which Newcastle Baths "article" does the question answered by Mr Neylon refer to?
The answers aren't to be found in the Pinnacle report. Like council's decision to withhold the cost of the investigation, I believe the profusion of unanswered questions in the released report raises significant concerns about the integrity and transparency of the investigation process.
I CAN'T remember ever reading a letter to the editor from Scott Neylon, and I am a regular reader of the letters page and have had a letter published sometimes. What I want to know is what was in the letters that have got so many people concerned, or is it the fact that they think the letters were written by someone other than the said writer that has them so upset?
It could be that, in some cases, like-minded people write or say things that others agree with. If this is all the critics have, they don't have much. I think enough money and time has been wasted already in trying to dig more dirt than exists if it is only the issue of who wrote and signed the letters.
ON behalf of Lambton High School P&C I am writing to express the opposition that a majority of parents and carers of students and members of the P&C have in regards to the proposed basketball stadium development adjacent to Lambton High School.
We agree that a new basketball facility is needed, however, we oppose it being located on the fields currently available to students and other groups. We have written to the Department of Education, City of Newcastle and the Newcastle Basketball Association expressing our opposition with supporting evidence and requesting they acknowledge and address our concerns. To date, we have not received a response.
A similar letter was sent to Sonia Hornery, who has acknowledged our concerns, met with us and is trying to help.
I would like to express my disappointment with the lack of communication and active consultation regarding this project.
SCOTT Morrison, in his book Plans For Your Good tries to explain the Trump phenomenon in America. He believes that Donald Trump has been chosen by God, and Trump exploits this belief at his campaign rallies. Before Trump speaks, a gee-up screened video announces "God looked down on his planned paradise and said, 'I need a caretaker.' So, God gave us Trump."
This highlights the problem faced by anyone who opposes Trump. According to the religious right, Trump's Christianity is secondary or irrelevant. They believe that Trump has been chosen by God and that God will guide his decision-making.
Unfortunately, this also highlights the idiocy of many who vote with their emotions and not their rationality. In my book, Trump represents the very antithesis of Christian principles. He is everything that is wrong with modern America: entitled and rich, un-inclusive and divisive, uncaring, vain, proud, outspoken, scurrilous, dishonest and a sexual predator - i.e., a first-class narcissist.
IF the government wants to protect kids from social media and porn, the best way would surely be to mandate kid phones with built-in blocking of those sites. The major browsers already have effective porn blockers, so it would not be difficult. At age 14 they could get an adult model. Before that age, schools could teach responsible and safe online behaviour as many parents seem to be failing in that regard. This would avoid problems with all of us having to upload yet more personal data as proof of age, which would be a hacker's delight.
Yes the CSIRO is an organisation with an excellent world-class reputation. They have made it very clear why nuclear energy in the short term is not appropriate. Yes, much more expensive. And will take at least 15 years to implement. All the clowns in the federal opposition can do is try to discredit this wonderful organisation. Shame on them.Three cheers for the CSIRO.
MANY thanks to John Ure and Kenneth Higgs ("Going nuclear in Finland" and "Reacting to cost claim", Letters 21/5) for the effort they put in to research the Finnish nuclear experience. Since then, the CSIRO has released their findings on the costs of nuclear reactors. If only Mr Dutton had taken the time to do some research we would not be debating the subject now.
LET us not forget, it is the oppressor (Israel) who dictates the tactics of the oppressed (Palestine). The Jewish state has been squatting on Palestinian land since 1947; that is a historical fact, just like the white settlers arriving here on this continent by boat. No other country would welcome the Jewish people after the Holocaust, but I shed no tears for Israel. A free Palestine is my mantra.
A COUPLE of scribes on Tuesday's letters page mentioned the rip-off from Ausgrid on the solar power going back to the grid. As soon as the $300 energy rebate was mentioned in the budget, the greedy ones had to cash in. Our extra $300 will quickly be sucked up and more by the companies.
