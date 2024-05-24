Stinging solar panel owners doesn't add up

IF the government wants to protect kids from social media and porn, the best way would surely be to mandate kid phones with built-in blocking of those sites. The major browsers already have effective porn blockers, so it would not be difficult. At age 14 they could get an adult model. Before that age, schools could teach responsible and safe online behaviour as many parents seem to be failing in that regard. This would avoid problems with all of us having to upload yet more personal data as proof of age, which would be a hacker's delight.