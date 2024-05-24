Newcastle Herald
Letters

Stinging solar panel owners doesn't add up

By Letters to the Editor
May 25 2024 - 4:00am
THANKS for your excellent editorial ("Home solar sting mixes the message", Opinion, 20/5). At the time of purchasing, grid investors such as Ausgrid believed they were making an excellent investment. How can they now (on realising it was not money for jam) hit the public with this kind of penalty for feeding in power from solar panels?

