12 dumped cars, two tonnes of asbestos cleared in bushland blitz

More than 100 tonnes of illegally dumped waste including 12 cars and two tonnes of asbestos has been cleared from Hunter bushland as part of a $120,000 clean-up.
The work targeted 27 sites in bushland reserves in Aberdare, near Cessnock.
It was funded by Crown Lands in the Department of Planning, Housing and Infrastructure (DPHI).
The removed waste included 12 dumped cars, two tonnes of asbestos, tyres, old air conditioners, mattresses, recyclable materials, and a mix of building waste including glass, tiles, timber, cabling, carpet and plasterboard plus other debris, including used syringes.
A total of 47 tonnes of scrap metal was collected and sent for recycling along with 35 tonnes of concrete waste. Another nine tonnes of general waste was sent to the Cessnock Waste Management Centre for disposal.
Minister for Lands and Property Steve Kamper said illegally dumped waste was costly to manage and spoiled reserves.
"Crown reserves are set aside for recreation to support the community, environmental conservation to protect natural habitats, and protect sites of cultural and historical significance," Mr Kamper said.
"Illegally dumped waste... can also increase bushfire risk by restricting access to fire trails for firefighters when fighting bushfires or conducting hazard reduction operations, and asbestos waste can become friable after fire increasing public safety risks."
Cessnock MP Clayton Barr said the work would protect the environment and support community health and well-being.
"Illegal dumping detracts from quality of life and pollutes the environment by contaminating soil, water, and air and attracting pests. Hazardous materials like asbestos can also potentially impact human and animal health," Mr Barr said.
If anyone sees illegal dumping occurring they can report it to the Environment Protection Authority on its website at www.epa.nsw.gov.au or by calling its Environment Line on 131 555. New maximum penalties apply for illegal dumping.
