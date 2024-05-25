Post office closures in regional areas a big step backwards

Earlier this year, Australia Post announced plans to cut its "outsized retail network", especially those located in regional and rural areas. And the Lambton Post Office is one of the first on the chopping block after its closure this month. The closure comes despite more than 4000 signatures from the community, urging Australia Post not to go ahead with the decision, as well as Newcastle MP Sharon Claydon, campaigning to help save the licensed post offices (LPO).