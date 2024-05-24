Fatigue a major factor in A-League title fight: Jets coach Rob Stanton

NEWCASTLE Jets coach Rob Stanton thought the Central Coast Mariners showed signs of fatigue in their tense semi-final win over Sydney FC.
Stanton is certain Melbourne Victory coach Tony Popovic would have noticed it, noted it in his little black book and spent the past week working at ways to expose it.
Grand finals often come down to one moment. A lapse in concentration, failure to track a runner, a lazy pass, bad clearance, poor decision made on tired legs.
Stanton expects the decider between the Mariners and Victory at Industree Stadium on Saturday to be no different.
"If the Mariners win the GF, they have deserved it," Stanton said. "Same with Victory. Both teams have been very good."
Likewise, Stanton can come up with reasons for both teams to win - and lose - the biggest game of the year.
The Mariners are defending champions, won the premiers plate and added Asian success to the trophy cabinet, beating Al Ahed 1-0 to win the AFC Cup.
Success has not come lightly. Saturday's decider will be their 44th game for the season, traversing more than 120,000 kilometres in the process.
"The Mariners have had a dream year," Stanton said. "They did look a bit fatigued against Sydney. They weren't their usual self but they managed to find something to get them to the final. That is the sign of a strong team.
"The Mariners have had a lot of travel. A lot of fatigue accumulation. This week will be getting them up for one game. I'm sure their staff are well prepared to do that. They know what they will need to do.
"The Mariners have done a good job in recruitment and managing their cap. They have managed what they spent really well and got good value from who they have brought in. You have to emphasise the culture they have created as well. The connection with the fans. You can sense culturally they are in a good space. That is translating on to the pitch.
"It's nice for the Mariners to have the final on their home ground. They earned the right. It will be a packed house."
Victory (42 points) finished 13 points behind the Mariners (55) and incredibly won seven less games.
On paper they are stacked - Bruno Fornaroli, Roderick Miranda, Paul Izzo, Daniel Arzani, Jake Brimmer, Kris Ikonomidis.
They beat Wellington 2-1 in front of 33,000 Kiwis at Sky Bet Stadium in the second leg of the semi-final - Phoenix's second loss for the season at home after a 3-0 defeat to the Jets in round seven.
Victory's last championship in 2017-18 was won on foreign soil, albeit a controversy marred 1-0 triumph over the Jets at McDonald Jones Stadium.
It is Popovic's fourth time to a decider - he is yet to hold the A-League 'toilet seat' trophy aloft.
"Victory on paper are the best team," Stanton said. "They had a lot of draws (12) this season. If they converted those draws in to wins they would have won the league.
"Tony Popovic has been to four grand finals. You would have to think he is a good chance. The history of how Victory have gone in Gosford in the past might tell us something. They have won 10 and drawn nine from 27. Victory played in front of 30,000 in New Zealand, I don't think they will be too fazed about a full house in Gosford."
So, who will win?
"It will be an interesting game," Stanton said. "Victory might be coming right at the right time."
******
ON GRAND FINAL - where
It will be an interesting game. Victory might be coming right at the right time.
Tony Popovic has been to four grand finals. You would have to think he is a good chance.
Mariners have had a dream year. They look a bit fatigued against Sydney. They weren't their usual self but they managed to find something to get them to the final. That is the sign of a strong team.
Just like the semi-final, I couldn't say who was going to get through.
I didn't think their was much difference between them all.
Again, I can't separate who is going to win the final.
Home advantage might help with a full house.
Victiory have played in front of 30,000 in New Zealand, I don't think they will be too fazed about.
The history of how Victory have gone in Gosford in the past might tell us something. They are leading the game they have played there. I don't think Victory have travelled as well as some but they have had a great year.
GAMEBREAKERS
They are stacked with big players. It will be really interesting and difficult to pick.
MARINERS BLUEPRINT For league -
They recruited well. Some of these kids, they recruited to start with, put them in the youth team and they flourished. .
They have done a good job in recruitment and managing their cap. They have managed what they spent really well and got good value from who they have brought in.
That have done that really well. That is the key.
You have to emphasise the culture they have created as well.
The connection with the fans. You can sense culturally they are in a good space. They is translating on to the pitch.
.A lot of people have done a lot of hard work. They have a lot of people around the team - resources.
SPENT MONEY on rssource and infra
That is something we have discussed. It is not about spending money on the team.
That is the way I am approaching it. Bring in some young ones for the future. Some current, some for leadership, some to help the team become winners.
The rest needs to be spent off the pitch - whether it is resources for the team or resources for the club to generate more imcome or mebers and fans.
That involves the new owners and their vision. That will be really good to see to coem to life.
LOTS OF PARALELS jets and mariners
If the Mariners win the GF, they have deserved it. Same with Victory. Both teams have been very good. Top 3 teams.
Victory on paper are the best team. They had a lot of draws. If they onverted those drawas they pro would have won the league.
They are due. The Mariners have had a lot of travel. A lot of fatigue accummulation. They will be about this one game and getting them up for it. I'm sure their staff are well prepared to do that. They know what they will need to do.
Nice for the Mariners to have the final on their home ground. They earned the right. It will be a packed house and if they win, the celebration will be long.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.