The Lowedown: May the best A-League team win, on their merits

So we have arrived at the big dance, grand final day 2023-24 on the Central Coast. Minor premiers the Mariners with hosting rights against probably Australia's biggest club, Melbourne Victory.
Both theoretically 90 minutes away from a historical title, but one that I think is a 50-50 chance of taking at least 120 minutes, and possibly a penalty shootout to decide.
Before anyone accuses me of fence sitting (again), let me present my rationale.
Two of the more frugal defences in the competition, a head-to-head record during the season that reads two draws and a narrow 1-0 win to the Mariners.
Throw in the caution induced by grand final pressure, no-one wants to make a crucial mistake, risks are limited, and pragmatism often triumphs over artistry.
The Mariners are generally considered the tenacious, workmanlike, resilient outfit, with Victory, in many people's eyes, having bigger names, a sharper cutting edge, and an advantage in squad depth.
That is the perception, but Tony Popovic' s teams are always structured, and organised, and hard to beat.
A double-figured number of draws in 27 league games this season backs up that theory.
They perhaps might have won quite a few more games than they did, dominating a lot of matches, but they don't lose unnecessarily very often.
Victory have advanced to the grand final without winning a finals match in a regulation 90 minutes, suggesting they too have resilience, and a capacity to deal with pressure in key moments.
The Mariners' performances, to be within one game of winning three trophies this season, after losing their coaching staff and some key players before the season started - and then overcoming a 0-4 start to the league season - is quite remarkable.
To do it losing your two best strikers, for differing reasons in the mid to latter stages of the competition, merely adds to the merit of coach Mark Jackson's management of his squad.
His team have won domestically, triumphed internationally, and given themselves the best chance to complete the perfect season.
In doing so they have given the people of the Central Coast enormous pride.
The Mariners are often underrated in the talent department, because of their team ethic, but they can hurt you with quality in a number of areas, as well as their can-do, never-say-die attitude.
In contrast to the Mariners, the VAR officials have put the icing on some ordinary league form with some bizarre decisions in the finals series.
In contrast to the Mariners, the VAR officials have put the icing on some ordinary league form with some bizarre decisions in the finals series.
Unnecessary send-offs, contentious decisions, unlikely interpretations, we get them all.
And that ladies and gentlemen, having spelled out why the game should be very tight, is my major concern.
May the players decide the outcome, not the officials, and especially not with a howler. Throw in world peace while you are at it!
I hope I'm wrong, that there are no result-altering decisions, that for some reason it's an open and flowing 4-3 thriller, and we celebrate the spectacle. My hunch is we are going to penalties.
Later tonight, the English and Scottish Cup finals feature City v United in a Manchester derby of enormous stakes, and north of the border the Old Firm rivalry of Rangers and Celtic takes centre stage.
Passion all round, with a dash of City's class, methinks.
Seems like an excellent line-up to bring to a close seasons across the world.
Enjoy your day, and I will see you next week to wrap it all up.
