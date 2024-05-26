Maitland Blacks hang tough to tame Two Blues and remain unbeaten

MAITLAND keep finding ways to win.
The Blacks played the final 10 minutes with 14 players and were reduced to 13 at one point, but they hung tough to beat Wanderers 34-29 at Marcellin Park on Saturday.
Blacks No.8 Zane Dallinger was given a straight red card for a high tackle on Wanderers fly-half Jayden Kitchener-Waters in the 79th minute. Pat Batey was sinbinned a minute later.
However, they scrambled and somehow held strong for eight minutes of injury time.
"I have to take my hat off to our blokes," Maitland coach Luke Cunningham said. "We had everything against us in the last six or seven minutes and their work rate in defence was fantastic.
"Wanderers threw a heap at us and our scramble defence was good.
"They packed three scrums five metres off our line and we held them out. The boys showed plenty of character."
The win was the Blacks' seventh straight to start the season.
Wanderers suffered a blow early when former Hunter Wildfires lock Ngaruhe Jones was forced off after a bad knock to his mouth.
In a seesawing match, Maitland struck early through Beau Gerrard. Wanderers responded with a converted try to centre Jarrd Nott.
They continued to trade blows.
The Blacks led 15-14 at the break. Wanderers jumped ahead 17-15 early in the second half.
Halfback Koby Wetini regained the lead for the home side in the 52nd minute and from the they kept their noses in front.
"I think the difference was that we are a team with four new blokes in it. They have a time which has been together for years," Wanderers coach Trevor Hefren said.
"We were just clunky, particularly in the first half. We were lucky to be only a point behind at half time.
"Ngaruhe Jones copped one in the mouth and knocked out a number of teeth His mouth was a mess. It took us a while to respond.
"As we warmed into the game, there were large periods where I felt we were the better side. We just didn't quite execute.
"Jayden was great. As the boys got used to how he plays, we will get better and better.
"Dan Martine played quite well for hi first run and Bailey Hefren got our three points."
In other games, winger Tristan Flutey and prop Chris Hemi scored hat-tricks to help steer Hamilton to a resounding 63-7 triumph over Southern Beaches at Passmore.
At Bernie Curran Field, Merewether bounced back to form with a 46-5 win over University.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.