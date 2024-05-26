Electric vehicle charging stations to triple across Newcastle

The number of electric vehicle charging stations in Newcastle will triple in the next 12 months.
Thirty-two ports will be installed at 11 new locations to cater for the growing number of EV owners who live in or visit Newcastle.
City of Newcastle will install new chargers in Beresfield, Georgetown, Stockton, Adamstown, Mayfield, Hamilton, New Lambton, Newcastle, Newcastle East, Wallsend and Wickham.
They will join City of Newcastle's existing public EV charging network at Wharf Road, No. 2 Sportsground, Laman Street and Perkins Street in the Newcastle CBD.
The chargers will be powered by 100 per cent renewable energy from City of Newcastle's Summerhill Solar Farm and existing power purchase agreement.
The roll-out has been supported through a $270,000 grant from the NSW government as part of its Electric Vehicle Strategy.
They are part of a government investment of $4.1 million to install 671 EV charging ports at 391 sites across the state. This will be matched by $8 million in private investment.
Climate Change and Energy Minister Penny Sharpe said expanding the state's EV charging infrastructure network would give drivers the confidence to hit the road in an electric vehicle, knowing they have many options to top up the battery.
"This investment will significantly increase the availability of public charging options and give people confidence their next vehicle purchase can be an EV," she said.
"Almost 30 per cent of NSW drivers do not have access to private, off-street parking to charge an EV. That figure is considerably higher in metro areas.
"We will continue to roll out EV charging grants to further support the NSW goal of being the easiest place in Australia to own and drive an electric vehicle."
The funding is for chargers ranging from 7 kilowatts to 75 kilowatts and will include pole mounted, pedestal and 'kiosk' EV chargers.
All chargers will be installed over the next 12-months and will be open to the public 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
The program is part of the NSW government's $209 million investment into charging infrastructure.
Newcastle Lord Mayor Nuatali Nelmes said a city-wide transition to net zero emissions was a key priority for City of Newcastle under its Newcastle Environment Strategy.
"City of Newcastle has a well earnt reputation when it comes to protecting our precious natural environment, while also investing in progressive actions to ensure our city is more sustainable," she said.
"Delivering the public infrastructure necessary to support our community's uptake of electric vehicles is an essential step in our vision for a city-wide net zero transition.
"We applaud the NSW Government's commitment to making NSW the easiest and most affordable place to buy and use an EV in Australia and thank them for their support in driving our sustainability initiatives forward in Newcastle."
