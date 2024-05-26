Hunter mines working harder to reduce dust pollution: EPA results

HUNTER mines are making a greater effort to reduce dust pollution, according to the results of the Environment Protection Authority's most recent industry crackdown.
Fifteen officers performed 78 observations of mines as part of Operation 'Bust the Dust' between August and December 2023.
These included nine unannounced onsite mining inspections and 43 drone observations.
"Fortunately, the results from this latest campaign show improved performance by local mines against previous years, including increased measures for dust suppression and several instances where operations were stood down in response to dust risks," EPA executive director of operations Jason Gordon said.
"We understand that dust from mining activity in the Hunter Valley is a key concern for the community, and the EPA will continue its campaigns and routine inspections to ensure the mines are maintaining good air quality in the region."
The results were discussed at the newly established Hunter Environment Advisory Group.
The group includes representatives from community, industry and councils to discuss the Hunter's unique environmental profile, challenges and priorities.
It has replaced the Upper Hunter Air Quality Advisory Committee and Newcastle Community Consultative Committee for the Environment.
Fourteen members represent interests across the Hunter region, including six from the community, four from industry, three from local government, and one environmental representative.
"The Hunter Environment Advisory Group is a great way for us to come together to listen to the major environmental concerns across the Hunter region, and share the ideas and actions being taken to mitigate these issues," Mr Gordon, who chairs the group, said.
"In our first meeting, we covered a range of topics including local air quality and monitoring networks and discussed water quality and the remediation of contaminated land.
"We committed to more transparency about how the EPA works with our licensees and protects the environment across a range of industries."
The Hunter Environment Advisory Group will meet every six months. More information about the group's priorities and members can be found at: https://www.epa.nsw.gov.au/working-together/community-engagement/community-committees/hunter-environment-advisory-group
