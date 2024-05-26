Knights snubbed for Origin I despite winning past four games

FOR the first time in six years, a State of Origin match is set to be played with no Newcastle Knights players involved.
NSW have named a 20-man squad for Origin I, to be played at Homebush on June 5, and there was no place for Knights prop Jacob Saifiti, who helped the Blues avoid a clean sweep by winning game three last season.
Likewise, Newcastle veteran Tyson Frizell, who played in two games last year, has been overlooked.
After scoring two tries on his Origin debut last year, Knights centre Bradman Best is unavailable because of a hamstring strain.
Former Knight Mitchell Barnett, who joined the Warriors at the start of last season, has been rewarded for his outstanding form by being named on NSW's extended bench.
The Queensland team is expected to be named on Monday, and it is also likely to be devoid of Newcastle representatives, given that skipper Kalyn Ponga is recovering from foot surgery.
Knights centre Dane Gagai, a veteran of 22 Origins, was not required last year and Maroons coach Billy Slater is almost certain to stick with incumbents Valentine Holmes and Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow.
While the Knights are entitled to be disappointed, given that they have won their past four games, the flip side is that they will be at full strength for Friday's home clash with Canterbury.
NSW's squad is: 1. Dylan Edwards (Penrith Panthers), 2. Brian To'o (Penrith Panthers), 3. Stephen Crichton (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs), 4. Joseph Sua'ali'i (Sydney Roosters), 5. Zac Lomax (St George Illawarra Dragons), 6. Jarome Luai (Penrith Panthers), 7. Nicholas Hynes (Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks), 8. Jake Trbojevic (c) (Manly Warringah Sea Eagles), 9. Reece Robson (North Queensland Cowboys), 10. Payne Haas (Brisbane Broncos), 11. Liam Martin (Penrith Panthers), 12. Angus Crichton (Sydney Roosters), 13. Cameron McInnes (Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks), 14. Isaah Yeo (Penrith Panthers), 15. Haumole Olakau'atu (Manly Warringah Sea Eagles), 16. Spencer Leniu (Sydney Roosters), 17. Hudson Young (Canberra Raiders), 18. Matt Burton (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs), 19. Luke Keary (Sydney Roosters), 20. Mitchell Barnett (Warriors). Coach: Michael Maguire.
