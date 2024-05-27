Ella earns shot at US young guns in Ryder-Cup style tournament

ELLA Scaysbrook has previously represented Australia at international events in Singapore and Taiwan.
But the Newcastle gun senses her next time in the green and gold will be different.
Scaysbrook has been selected in a 12-person Australian Junior High Performance squad to take on the USA in a Ryder Cup-style tournament in July.
It's the best of the best. Six boys and six girls competing against the US in four ball, foursomes and singles match-play in Wisconsin on July 2-3.
The Australian team will then travel to San Diego for the IMG Junior World Championships at Torrey Pines from July 9-11.
"This is the first time that I'm going away in a proper Golf Australia team," Scaysbrook said. "I have been to Singapore and Taiwan but this will be another level. It will be interesting to see how we go against the best juniors in the US."
Scaysbrook, at 18, is the most experienced in the squad. In the US, players are classed as juniors until they turn 19.
A member of the NSW High Performance squad, she was a part of the Blues squad at the National Interstate Series and won the South Australian Amateur in March.
"I'm definitely looking at going to the US next year and playing in a number of the big amateur events," Scaysbrook said. "This will be like an introduction to it. We will be in the US for two weeks. We fly in, have one day to practise and then play. A lot of us haven't travelled that distance before and then had to back up the next day. Most of us have only travelled a maximum of 10 hours which is only a three-hour time difference. We will have to do that in our professional career at some point. We may as well start to adapt."
Scaysbrook won The Lakes Cup on Saturday and will compete in the NextGen Super Six event at Bankstown on June 13-14.
"I want a bit of competition before I go," said Scaybrook, who trains every Monday in Sydney with the NSW High Performance Squad.
** Toronto's Jake Riley flew out to Europe on Sunday for a series of World Amateur Golf Ranking tournaments including the St Andrews Links Trophy (June 7-8), the British Amateur (June 17-20) and Scottish Amateur (July 1-August 3).
** Luke Ferrier will be gunning for a record 10th straight Merewether club championship on Saturday.
Ferrier will take on pennants teammate Mick Coutman over 36 holes of matchplay, starting at 7am.
The 25-year-old was the No.1 seed after two qualifying stroke rounds. He beat Andrew Boyle in the quarter-final and Mark Forster to progress to the decider.
Coutman, the No.3 seed, accounted for Luke's dad, Anthony, in the quarter-final before overcoming Reinhart Van Zyl in the semi.
"Being a chance at a 10th straight title, it's pretty significant for me," Ferrier said. "It would be awesome to get it done. Mick and I know each other well. We have played against each other once a couple of years ago when I was playing pennants for Newcastle."
Ferrier was 14 when he first won the A-Grade championships.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.