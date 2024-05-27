Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Ella earns shot at US young guns in Ryder-Cup style tournament

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
May 27 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle's Ella Scaysbrook has been selected in an Australian team to take on the USA. Picture by David Tease, Golf NSW
Newcastle's Ella Scaysbrook has been selected in an Australian team to take on the USA. Picture by David Tease, Golf NSW

ELLA Scaysbrook has previously represented Australia at international events in Singapore and Taiwan.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.