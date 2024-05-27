Ella earns shot at US young guns in Ryder-Cup style tournament

"I'm definitely looking at going to the US next year and playing in a number of the big amateur events," Scaysbrook said. "This will be like an introduction to it. We will be in the US for two weeks. We fly in, have one day to practise and then play. A lot of us haven't travelled that distance before and then had to back up the next day. Most of us have only travelled a maximum of 10 hours which is only a three-hour time difference. We will have to do that in our professional career at some point. We may as well start to adapt."