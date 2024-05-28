Roo beauty: Jets striker earns Socceroos call-up for World Cup qualifiers

JETS striker Apostolos Stamatelopoulos never stopped believing. Never deviated from the track.
Now he is a Socceroo.
Stamatelopoulos will on Wednesday be named in the Socceroos squad for World Cup qualifiers against Bangladesh in Dhaka on June 6 and Palestine (Perth) on June 11.
He will be the first Jets player to wear the green and gold since Dimi Petratos in 2018.
National-team selection caps an incredible 12 months for the 25-year-old, who made his A-League debut for Adelaide in 2017.
Coach Rob Stanton brought the front man back to the Jets after he had spent two years in Greece.
Stamatelopoulos' first four seasons in the A-League at Adelaide (2), Western United and Newcastle yielded seven goals.
It took just eight rounds to reach that tally. And he kept banging them away to set a new club record with 17.
The longest run Stamatelopous had without scoring was four games.
His goals have been crafted in a variety of ways - six headers, four penalties, seven from shots inside the box.
"I have always known that I could do it," Stamatelopoulos said last month after dominating the Jets' awards night. "This is the first season in my whole career where I have played more than two games in a row consistently. I knew once I got an opportunity, this would happen.
"I have always had confidence in my ability."
If Stamatelopoulos' league output wasn't enough to grab the attention of Socceroos coach Graham Arnold, he added a brace and an assist for the A-League All-Stars in a 8-0 rout of a youth-filled Newcastle United at Marvel Stadium last Friday night.
The Socceroos have booked a spot in the next stage of World qualifiers, giving Arnold scope to experiment in the next two internationals.
Adam Taggart, Bruno Fornoroli, Mitchell Duke, Kusini Yengi and John Iredale have played up front for Socceroos in the past six months.
Only Yengi (25) and Iredale (24) are under the age of 30. Fornaroli will be 38 and Duke 35 by the next World Cup in 2026.
A likely international debut will be the start of a massive couple of months for Stamatelopoulos.
His wife Soffey is due to have the couple's first baby in August.
There is also the potential for a move back overseas.
Stamatelopoulos has a year to run on his contract in Newcastle and shapes as a likely captain.
However, two English Championship clubs and an Italian club expressed interest in the striker during the January transfer window.
Recent performances have only increased Stamatelopoulos' stocks. If sold, the Jets would pocket a six-figure transfer fee.
"We would expect there will be a number of overseas parties interested, given what Stamma has achieved in the A-League and for the All-Stars," Jets chief executive Shane Mattiske said. "If he was to wear the green and gold it would enhance that interest."
Meanwhile, the Jets' Australian Cup qualifier against Western United has been locked in for July 24 in Darwin.
They may be without home-grown striker Archie Goodwin, who has been linked to a move to Adelaide.
The Jets have offered the 19-year-old a new deal but he appears interested in a change of environment.
Brisbane will take on Perth Glory in the other play-off match the night before.
The winners will earn a place in the round of 32, which includes the top eight clubs on the A-League ladder last season.
The Jets beat Melbourne Victory on penalties in the corresponding game in Darwin last year.
The Jets assemble for 2024-25 preseason training on June 24 and have five weeks to prepare.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.