Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Roo beauty: Jets striker earns Socceroos call-up for World Cup qualifiers

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated May 29 2024 - 7:23am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Apostolos Stamatelopoulos celebrates after scoring a goal for the Jets. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Apostolos Stamatelopoulos celebrates after scoring a goal for the Jets. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

JETS striker Apostolos Stamatelopoulos never stopped believing. Never deviated from the track.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.