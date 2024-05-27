Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Health

'Opening up': Men being recruited for walk and talk trial for depression

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
May 28 2024 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

One in three Australian men in mental distress don't seek help, so the University of Newcastle is running a clinical trial that aims to improve that.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Health and medicine, science, research, conservation, nutrition, animal welfare, technology, sport.

More from Health

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.