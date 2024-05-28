Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Newcastle club tables case to Racing NSW for stables plan funding

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
May 28 2024 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A concept plan of the double-storey design for the NJC stables.
A concept plan of the double-storey design for the NJC stables.

Newcastle Jockey Club hopes for feedback from Racing NSW next month after presenting alternative plans for funding to build new stables on their Broadmeadow course.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.