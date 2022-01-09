sport, local-sport,

JACK Callaghan has started 2022 in style by recording back-to-back group-race victories. Callaghan's two winners this season have both been in features, adding Saturday night's group 2 Bendigo Cup to his collection after taking out the group 3 Inter City Pace at Maitland last weekend. The 20-year-old harness racing driver, who grew up at Morisset before recently relocating to Sydney, steered Belinda McCarthy's Spirit Of St Louis home in Victoria having saluted in the prestigious Hunter Valley event on board Chevron Art. Callaghan's father Mark trained a winner at Menangle on Saturday night courtesy of Inter Dominion runner Royal Gamble. Andrew Bourke drove a double at Newcastle Harness Racing Club on Friday night with Sunday Sesh and Miss Ciriello each getting the job done. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gNecaFSpqFSLkittedmeiY/8c967529-3743-44b6-8fdc-e4513c0d6375.jpg/r151_697_7684_4953_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg