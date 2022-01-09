Harness racing: Jack Callaghan starts 2022 with back-to-back group winners in different states
JACK Callaghan has started 2022 in style by recording back-to-back group-race victories.
Callaghan's two winners this season have both been in features, adding Saturday night's group 2 Bendigo Cup to his collection after taking out the group 3 Inter City Pace at Maitland last weekend.
SPIRITED SALUTE!— The Trots (@TheTrotsComAu) January 8, 2022
A bold all-the-way win for Spirit Of St Louis who held out Triple Eight and scored in the Group 2 Garrards Horse & Hound Bendigo Pacing Cup for Jack Callaghan and Belinda McCarthy.
CONGRATS! pic.twitter.com/jSZRMPvKlu
The 20-year-old harness racing driver, who grew up at Morisset before recently relocating to Sydney, steered Belinda McCarthy's Spirit Of St Louis home in Victoria having saluted in the prestigious Hunter Valley event on board Chevron Art.
Callaghan's father Mark trained a winner at Menangle on Saturday night courtesy of Inter Dominion runner Royal Gamble.
Andrew Bourke drove a double at Newcastle Harness Racing Club on Friday night with Sunday Sesh and Miss Ciriello each getting the job done.
