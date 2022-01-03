sport, local-sport,

JACK Callaghan has claimed his maiden Inter City Pace crown in what was the harness racing driver's first meeting back from contracting COVID-19. The 20-year-old, who grew up at Morisset before recently relocating to Sydney, says he was pleased to clinch the annual feature after winning Sunday night's group 3 final (2422m) at Maitland on board Chevron Art. "When you're a kid growing up in harness racing in the Hunter Valley the Inter City Pace is probably the race you always look forward to each year. It's definitely a race I wanted to win," Callaghan said. Callaghan returned on the weekend after a period of isolation, having tested positive for coronavirus just prior to Christmas. Chevron Art, prepared by Jack Trainor, battled down the home straight with Adam Ruggari's favourite Far Out Bro before edging ahead and finishing 1.3m in front. The winning time was two minutes and 58.5 seconds. Ty Robson's Stylish Joe recovered to finish third after missing the start. Ruggari's other chance Captain Dan retired from the race. Stealth Bomba and Just Dessy were late scratchings. Callaghan is now eyeing off dual features in Victoria this Saturday - the group 1 Maori Mile and group 2 Bendigo Cup.

