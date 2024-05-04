Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Business

Musos Corner 'May the Fourth' sale returns as musicians snag out of the galaxy bargains

Simon McCarthy
By Simon McCarthy
Updated May 4 2024 - 7:24pm, first published 7:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexis Lean clutches her first guitar at the Musos Corner May the Fourth sale on Saturday. Pink is her favourite colour, she said, and she has been learning to play with her dad. Picture by Marina Neil
Alexis Lean clutches her first guitar at the Musos Corner May the Fourth sale on Saturday. Pink is her favourite colour, she said, and she has been learning to play with her dad. Picture by Marina Neil

Alexis Lean grew up surrounded by music. She learnt to pick a few beginner tunes on her dad's guitar, and she likes the piano at home, but it really belongs to her younger sister, Zoe.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon McCarthy

Simon McCarthy

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Simon McCarthy is a journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes news and features, and produces video and multimedia, for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine. He contributes regularly to the Newcastle Herald’s daily Topics column, and is the co-creator and producer of the Toohey’s News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.

More from Business

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.