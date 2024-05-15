Top secret: Lizotte's music venue changes its name after 15 years

WAYNE Rogers and James Hingston have a secret.
For 15 years, the name Lizotte's has been synonymous with live music in Newcastle.
Now it's time for the new owners to put their own stamp on the venue, giving the Newcastle Herald just one clue to Lizotte's new name before it is unveiled at the end of the month.
"Vibrance," Mr Hingston said.
"It's something that's going to be memorable and stand out, neither Wayne nor myself like to be put in the shadows, we like to stand out a bit.
"That may be a bit of a clue people can explore.
"If people know Wayne, I'm sure their imaginations can go a bit wild."
The Newcastle music dinner club bore the name of its previous owner Brian Lizotte for more than a decade.
The time has come for Mr Rogers and Mr Hingston to give the name back.
"Oh my goodness it took a long time [to pick the name]," Mr Rogers said.
"We kept throwing things around, the name we have come up with is very suitable.
"If I tell you too much you'll know what it is, but we're very happy with the name we've chosen and it's very fitting for the venue."
The pair whittled their list down to three finalists, thinking long and hard about what they wanted it to say about the club.
Since the venue was sold in 2023, both Mr Rogers and Mr Hingston have made an effort to keep the heart of it the same, with their own twist.
"I think the formula that's there works," Mr Rogers said.
"There's a lot of different types of shows coming in, Bryan had his genres he really liked so didn't stray from those very much.
"I'm different from that, I'm willing to try anything and if it doesn't work then we don't do that again.
"But the main heart of the business, it will still be the same, you'd be silly to change something that works."
Mr Hingston said at the end of the day, they want to be a venue that's all-inclusive, and he hopes the new name reflects that.
"People's biggest fear is that we're going to be changing things but it's the same business, the same format, it works," he said.
"It's still the same, we're just expanding on it."
The new name will be unveiled on May 30 with the show Pure Imagination in the style of Moulin Rouge, topped with the talents of Mr Rogers, Victoria McGee and Mick Dean.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.