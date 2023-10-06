Brian Lizotte confirmed today he has sold his legendary music dinner club venue at 31 Morehead Street, Lambton, to Wallsend entertainer Wayne Rogers and his partner James Hingston.
Rogers told listeners on Triple M Newcastle today, "I don't want to see this venue go away... the universe is telling me this is the right thing to do so let's' go ahead and do it."
Lizotte hands over the management on November 1, and will remain working with the venue through December 31 as a consultant and booking shows.
There are already shows booked in advance into August 2024.
Brian Lizotte's final shows as owner and manager will be Richard Clapton's bookings on October 27 and 28.
"I've never felt more weird than I do now," Lizotte said, as word of the sale became public when Wayne Rogers confirmed it on Triple M Newcastle in a short interview on Friday morning.
Lizotte had sent out a letter to artists and promoters recently notifying them of the change.
"It is with mixed emotions, we've got new owners," he said. "I'll be booking into the future and working as a consultant to give them the best possible push forward."
Rogers has been working as a host at Lizottes for the last six months and performed a couple of shows to get the feel, Lizotte said, although Rogers has a long history of working at the venue, including with the previous owners.
