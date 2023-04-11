Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Brian Lizotte will trade on despite no buyer for his Lambton dinner club Lizotte's

Jim Kellar
By Jim Kellar
Updated April 11 2023 - 6:47pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Lizotte, pictured reopening in 2022, has decided to keep trading while still trying to find a buyer for his legendary dinner club in Lambton. Picture by Simone De Peak
Brian Lizotte, pictured reopening in 2022, has decided to keep trading while still trying to find a buyer for his legendary dinner club in Lambton. Picture by Simone De Peak

Brian Lizotte is not ready to start singing the blues yet.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jim Kellar

Jim Kellar

Weekender Editor

Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He has been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997, covering culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.