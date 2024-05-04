Teens riding an e-bike hospitalised after crash with a car near Singleton

A 15-year-old boy who suffered head injuries when his e-bike collided with an oncoming car at Singleton, was last said to be in a stable condition on Friday, May 3.
Two teenagers, the 15-year-old and another 13-year-old boy, were rushed to hospital after the e-bike they were riding came into the path of a south-bound car on Bridgman Road at Hunterview on Thursday evening and crashed.
The younger boy was riding on the bike's handlebars with no helmet, but the older was wearing a helmet, the Singleton Argus - a sister title of the Newcastle Herald - reported on Friday.
The 13-year-old was taken to Singleton Hospital with minor injuries after the crash about 6.15pm, and was later discharged.
The 15-year-old sustained a head injury which was initially thought to be serious. He was airlifted from Singleton District Hospital to John Hunter Hospital and transferred to ICU where he was sedated.
His condition was understood to have stabilised on Friday, the Argus reported.
